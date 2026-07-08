Quantix Announces Planned CEO Transition Following Successful Financial Restructuring

Nate Gesse Named Chief Executive Officer; John Labrie Transitions to Senior Advisor to the Board

HOUSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company dedicated to the chemical industry, today announced the appointment of Nate Gesse as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 20, 2026.

The leadership transition follows the successful completion of the company's lender restructuring, which strengthens Quantix's long-term financial foundation and positions the company for continued growth and investment.

Gesse succeeds John Labrie, who returned from retirement in 2024 to lead Quantix through a planned period of transformation. Labrie joined the company with a clear objective: strengthen operations, simplify the organization, improve financial performance, and position Quantix for long-term success. With the completion of the restructuring, Labrie will retire from day-to-day leadership and transition to serve as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

"Nate has been preparing for this role since joining Quantix as Chief Operating Officer," said Labrie. "He demonstrates exceptional leadership, builds strong relationships across the organization, and plays a significant role in improving operational execution and organizational alignment. The Board has complete confidence that Nate is the right leader to guide Quantix into its next chapter."

Gesse brings more than 25 years of transportation and logistics leadership experience spanning operations, sales, and technology. Prior to joining Quantix, he held executive leadership positions across multiple transportation organizations and most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Quantix, where he led enterprise-wide operational improvement initiatives and strategic simplification efforts.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Quantix," said Gesse. "We have an outstanding team, exceptional customer relationships, and a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to building on the progress we've made while continuing to invest in safety, operational excellence, innovation, and customer service."

Reflecting on his tenure, Labrie said, "Returning from retirement to lead Quantix has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Together, our employees accomplished exactly what we set out to achieve—strengthening the company, improving operational performance, and positioning Quantix for long-term success. Nate is exceptionally prepared to lead this organization, and I have tremendous confidence in both him and the entire leadership team."

The leadership transition reflects a long-planned succession strategy designed to provide continuity while positioning Quantix for its next phase of growth under a strengthened financial structure.

About Quantix

Quantix is North America's leading supply chain services company dedicated to the chemical industry. The company provides integrated transportation, distribution, export, in-plant, and supply chain solutions through a nationwide network of operations focused on safety, service, compliance, and operational excellence. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix partners with many of the world's leading chemical manufacturers to deliver reliable, end-to-end logistics solutions across North America.

SOURCE Quantix