Quantix Senior Director of East Coast Operations Named a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Shelly Salmon recognized for outstanding leadership in supply chain and logistics

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, today announced its Senior Director of East Coast Operations, Mr. Shelly Salmon, has been named a "Pro to Know" by leading industry publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive1.

The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award.

Salmon manages Quantix's Charleston and Savannah export operations, which span everything from high-speed packaging, sea bulk operations, liquid transload capability, rail service and local port access. Between the two locations, the level of capacity and flexibility provides the supply chain infrastructure for some of the world's largest chemical producers to compete on a global scale. Salmon is key to keeping the teams and systems behind all of this up and running.

"The complexity and fast-moving nature of our business requires close attention to detail and tremendous operational efficiency," said Brandon Boyd, Senior Vice President of Operations at Quantix. "Shelly manages our East Coast operations with grace, positivity and a can-do attitude. He's incredibly deserving of the 'Pro to Know' title and is an outstanding representation of our business."

With a network of more than 80 terminals and warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide and a fleet of over 5,000 trucks, trailers, and other highly specialized equipment, Quantix safely keeps customers and their products moving regardless of the obstacles that may arise in today's complex supply chain environment. They do this by:

- Building end-to-end excellence across the physical and digital chemical supply chain

- Prioritizing resources across the network to provide the highest level of efficiency

- Treating clients' business challenges as their own

- Utilizing strategic thinking and our entrepreneurial spirit to drive progress

- Doubling down on doing things right for people, products and the planet

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .



1 At the time of his nomination, Mr. Salmon's title was Director of Operations, Baytown Export.

SOURCE Quantix