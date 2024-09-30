Quantum Computing, Inc. Extends Collaborative Agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, announced the extension of its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

This strategic collaborative agreement focuses on QCi's new entropy quantum optimization machine, Dirac-3, and its capabilities to quickly and efficiently solve highly complex problems associated with quantum simulations, social networks, protein structure prediction, and telecommunications. QCi's Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine is the first of its kind to solve beyond QUBO problems, addressing high-dimensional discrete variables with multi-body interactions, which sit in the upper tier of the world's most complex optimization problems, using nonlinear quantum optics.

Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of QCi states, "We are pleased to extend this strategic collaboration with LANL. Dirac-3 is a cornerstone product in our high-performance computing portfolio of products and is quickly becoming recognized as a new and powerful quantum machine with leading edge capabilities in solution quality and power consumption. Our new machine is now competing with the world's most powerful computers in solving very complex, real-world problems in energy grid management, offshore wind optimization, and signal processing applications."

QCi is also currently completing multiple projects for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and is engaged in other CRADAs with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

