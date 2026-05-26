Quarterhill Announces Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
News provided byQuarterhill Inc.
May 26, 2026, 18:00 ET
TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held today, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).
At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's April 16, 2026, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular issued in connection with the Meeting
1. The fixing of the number of directors at seven (7), which was approved by shareholders as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
35,886,973
|
91.90 %
|
3,161,763
|
8.10 %
2. The election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
Robin Saunders
|
30,419,874
|
81.06 %
|
7,108,854
|
18.94 %
|
Stephen A. Smith
|
34,832,842
|
92.82 %
|
2,695,886
|
7.18 %
|
Rusty Lewis
|
34,826,100
|
92.80 %
|
2,702,628
|
7.20 %
|
Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Sr.
|
30,416,807
|
81.05 %
|
7,111,921
|
18.95 %
|
Asha Daniere
|
30,407,085
|
81.02 %
|
7,121,643
|
18.98 %
|
Chuck Myers
|
34,830,769
|
92.81 %
|
2,697,959
|
7.19 %
|
Burland East
|
34,239,946
|
91.24 %
|
3,288,782
|
8.76 %
3. Ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young Canada LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
38,654,751
|
98.99 %
|
393,985
|
1.01 %
4. Ordinary resolution to approve, adopt and ratify an amendment to the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
27,017,106
|
71.99 %
|
10,511,622
|
28.01 %
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.
SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.
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