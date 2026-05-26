Quarterhill Announces Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held today, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's April 16, 2026, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular issued in connection with the Meeting

1. The fixing of the number of directors at seven (7), which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 35,886,973 91.90 % 3,161,763 8.10 %

2. The election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors, which was approved by shareholders as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Robin Saunders 30,419,874 81.06 % 7,108,854 18.94 % Stephen A. Smith 34,832,842 92.82 % 2,695,886 7.18 % Rusty Lewis 34,826,100 92.80 % 2,702,628 7.20 % Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Sr. 30,416,807 81.05 % 7,111,921 18.95 % Asha Daniere 30,407,085 81.02 % 7,121,643 18.98 % Chuck Myers 34,830,769 92.81 % 2,697,959 7.19 % Burland East 34,239,946 91.24 % 3,288,782 8.76 %

3. Ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young Canada LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 38,654,751 98.99 % 393,985 1.01 %

4. Ordinary resolution to approve, adopt and ratify an amendment to the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 27,017,106 71.99 % 10,511,622 28.01 %

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.