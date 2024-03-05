Quatrro Business Support Services is Great Place to Work™ Certified for 3 Consecutive Years

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a leading provider of cost-effective, tech-enabled outsourced finance, accounting, human resources, and IT support services for over 25 years, is thrilled to announce that they have been certified as a Great Place to Work™ in India, for the third year in a row. This recognition reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for their employees.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. More than 10,000 companies from more than 60 nations collaborate with the Great Place to Work® Institute each year to review, benchmark, and develop initiatives to improve their workplace cultures. The assessment process reveals key factors that define as well as compare the culture at an organization with that of its competitors. The technique used by the Great Place to Work® Institute is acknowledged as a thorough and unbiased method for evaluating work cultures. It is regarded as the gold standard for identifying and honoring outstanding workplace cultures.

Acknowledging the recognition, David Ford, EVP Global Human Resources at Quatrro, said, "We are honored to receive this highly regarded recognition for the third year in a row. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values diversity, encourages inclusivity, and prioritizes employee well-being. We seek to create an environment in which everyone feels respected, motivated, and inspired to succeed through our creative programs, initiatives, and employee-centric policies. Our most valuable asset at Quatrro is our employees; we prioritize talent development and seek to provide a rewarding employee experience. The company is excited to continue its journey of success and expansion, fueled by a workforce that is motivated, engaged, and pleased to be a part of the Quatrro family."

Quatrro is a global organization with over 2,300 employees supporting clients across a range of verticals, including restaurant/retail, not-for-profit, private equity, healthcare, technology, hospitality, and services. The high-trust and high-performance culture that Great Place to Work looks for in an organization aligns with Quatrro's Get More to Go On approach.

