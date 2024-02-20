ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cost-effective tech-enabled outsourced finance, accounting, human resources, and IT support services for over 25 years, is delighted to announce their inclusion in the esteemed IAOP 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®. The list, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers.

Quatrro Named to the IAOP 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®

The list, and its sub-lists, compiled each year by the IAOP based on applications received, serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Quatrro for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest.

Acknowledging the recognition, Mandeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Quatrro said, "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to provide value added services to clients by continuously innovating and leveraging technology to drive efficiencies through simplification and automation of the business processes, while not forgetting about the much needed human touch. I also believe the recent addition of ContinuServe, LLC to the Quatrro family, with their expertise and capabilities, will improve our ability to support our clients to efficiently scale their business and maximize the ROI on their investments. We extend our sincere gratitude to our clients and partners, whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our continued success."

As we celebrate this accomplishment, Quatrro remains committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. We look forward to continuing our journey of providing cutting-edge outsourcing solutions on a global scale.

