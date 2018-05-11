Quatrro Expands Client Portfolio With Six New Account Wins

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508918/Quatrro_Business_Support_Services_Logo.jpg )

Quatrro's strategy of focusing on a set of chosen industry verticals and service lines where it has deep domain and process expertise, coupled with investments in analytics and automation capabilities has aptly positioned the organization to best service small and medium businesses across the U.S. Quatrro's new client wins in such a short period of time is a testament to its unique competitive differentiation in the space of accounting, payroll and IT services.

Charles Harmornick, President, Quatrro Business Support Services, said: "We've had a fantastic and a strong start to the 2019 fiscal year. Our sales pipeline continues to grow with good momentum, and we're really proud to have retained clients while continuing to acquire new clients. Our growth strategy is undoubtedly resonating well in the marketplace, and we are very well-positioned to drive profitable growth and deliver value for our clients. We look forward to continuing this success throughout this fiscal year."

To continue its growth trajectory, Quatrro will continue to invest in automation and analytics to deliver brand differentiating accounting, payroll and IT solutions for its clients.

About Quatrro Business Support Services

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. Built on the innovative 'Internet of Things' concept, the digital portal enables SMB clients to review, evaluate and buy a bundle of services off-the-shelf on a 24x7 basis.

Quatrro offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting services by leveraging the industry's leading accounting platforms designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business process efficiency. Its client base includes more than 6500+ small & medium businesses across the manufacturing, auto, restaurant, retail, healthcare, not-for-profit and hospitality industries, that include franchisees of some of the most legendary and iconic brands in the nation.

Media Contacts:

U.S. Contact:

Kristen Flasch

Vice President - Marketing & Sales Support

Quatrro Business Support Services

Kristen.Flasch@quatrro.com



Global Contact:

Shilpa Tandon

Manager - Market Development

Quatrro Global Services

Shilpa.Tandon@quatrro.com

For more information, visit http://www.quatrrobss.com

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services