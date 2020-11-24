Quattroflow Introduces Q-Control Integrated Pump Controller for Multiple- and Single-Use Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quattroflow™, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the availability of its new Q-Control Integrated Pump Controller, which is designed to interface with a variety of flow and pressure sensors to provide users with automated control over their pump operations.

Available for Quattroflow multiple- and single-use quaternary diaphragm pump models QF30, QF150, QF1200, QF2500 and QF4400, the Q-Control eliminates the need for an external PLC thanks to a variety of built-in smart control functions, including an autotune function that automatically finds optimal PID parameters and a dispensing function that allows the pump to automatically fill defined volumes of liquid. The system also lets users configure alarms to stop the pump and features a RS485 Modbus communication port, trend data, alarm logging and remote operation.

Quattroflow pumps primarily serve biopharma applications that require gentle displacement, reliability, product safety, purity and accuracy. The pumping principle enables risk-free dry running, low pulsation, self-priming and minimal particle generation. With single- and multiple-use models available, Quattroflow has a pump to fit every application need.

About Quattroflow:

Quattroflow is a leading brand of quaternary (four-piston) diaphragm pumps that primarily serve industries such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical that require gentle displacement, reliability, product safety, purity and cleanability. Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, Quattroflow is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Quattroflow and its complete family of four-piston pumps, please visit quattroflow.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

