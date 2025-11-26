LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen Square Imaging Centre – the world-leading centre treating patients with Essential Tremor and Parkinson's - has launched a brand-new podcast to support patients called Queen Square in Focus.



Debuting at 10:00am on Tuesday 25th November, the series will open with two flagship episodes: an in-depth interview with a leading neurospecialist from Queen Square, Professor Ludvic Zrinzo, and a compelling patient-pathway story highlighting the lived experience behind neurological care and the revolutionary treatment, MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS).

Queen Square launches podcast to support Parkinson’s and Essential Tremor patients (PRNewsfoto/Queen Square Imaging)

Developed to offer an accessible window into the pioneering work happening across Queen Square, the six-episode series will explore clinical innovation, research breakthroughs and the real stories of patients and professionals at the heart of the organisation. New episodes will be released every Tuesday, concluding on 23rd December.

Jodee Cooper, CEO of Queen Square Imaging Centre and the podcast's presenter, said:

"Our aim with this podcast is to bring listeners closer to the people, ideas and discoveries that make Queen Square such an extraordinary place. By pairing expert interviews with authentic patient journeys, we hope to create a platform that informs, inspires and connects our community and helps those living with Essential Tremor and Parkinson's understand the treatments available to them."

The Queen Square podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple, Amazon and Spotify as well as Queen Square's YouTube channel here.

Queen Square Imaging Centre is a world-leading neuroimaging facility and specialist diagnostic imaging centre, serving NHS and private patients. As part of Queen Square Enterprises, a not-for-profit organisation, the centre provides advanced neuroimaging services and treatments, including its pioneering MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS)– a non-invasive and revolutionary treatment for patients diagnosed with Essential Tremor and Parkinson's. It is the only independent centre in the UK to provide this treatment and the only centre offering MRgFUS, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Gamma Knife Radiotherapy in one location.

Working in partnership with the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, all its profits are reinvested to support neurological research, NHS services and patient care, ensuring every scan contributes to the advancement of neuroscience and improved outcomes for patients.

Queen Square Imaging Centre is internationally renowned as a centre of excellence and expertise. Its team is made up of the world's leading neuro specialists, including Professor Ludvic Zrinzo and Professor Patricia Limousin, and offers the most superior pre-treatment imaging in the world.

For more information, visit https://queensquare.com/.

For interviews and comment from Mr Harith Akram, Professor Ludvic Zrinzo and Professor Patricia Limousin, please get in touch with the media contact below.

