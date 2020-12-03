Quell's Masquerade Ball "At Home" Edition Overwhelming Success

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation proudly declares the 2020 Masquerade Ball, presented by U.S. Bank and Zudy, a huge success. Approaching $400,000, proceeds from this year's event will continue to fund the Foundation's prestigious scholarship program, and two population-health focused awareness campaigns.

The one-hour program featured a unique blend of live and pre-recorded speakers from, a one-of-a-kind wine auction, and raffle for a Peloton Bike+.

The Quell Foundation proudly declares the 2020 Masquerade Ball, presented by U.S. Bank and Zudy, a huge success. Approaching $400,000, proceeds from this year's event will continue to fund the Foundation's prestigious scholarship program, and two population-health focused awareness campaigns. The Foundation will hold the 2021 Masquerade Ball in Minneapolis, MN, on October 23 at the Aria at the Jeune Lune. Please email [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities.

"This year, we identified a significant opportunity to support the mental health care needs of our First Responders and our Frontline Healthcare workers. These two professional communities have dedicated their lives to protecting and saving ours, too often at the cost of their own," said Quell Foundation CEO and Founder Kevin M. Lynch. "In the absence of our more formal event, The Quell Foundation sponsors and donors showed up in full force to underwrite our students, first responders, and frontline medical professionals. They have truly set a new standard for virtual galas and we are grateful."

Proceeds from last month's Masquerade "At Home" will support innovative Quell programming, including:

The launch a new podcast program for healthcare professionals, " Lift the Mask - Voices of Heroes in the Silent Pandemic ," with hosts from partner mental health organizations and guests serving on COVID-19's front lines.

," with hosts from partner mental health organizations and guests serving on COVID-19's front lines. Completion of The Foundation's second documentary, " Lift the Mask - First Responders Sound the Alarm ."

." Scholarships to fund a pipeline of future mental health care professionals. View the 2020 Quell Scholar Thank You Video here .

View the virtual program in its entirety here .

Sponsors for the 2020 event included U.S. Bank, Zudy, Davita, McKinsey and Company, MOD Worldwide, Morgan Stanley, and RI International.





The Quell Foundation, Inc.

North Falmouth, MA - The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.

Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about the Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation - Tax ID 47-5127883

