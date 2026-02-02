QuEra Computing and Roadrunner Venture Studios To Bring Leading Quantum Platform to New Mexico

The multi-million dollar partnership is the latest accomplishment for the state's $300M+ Quantum Ecosystem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEra Computing and Roadrunner Venture Studios today announced a $4M strategic partnership to build a quantum testbed at the Roadrunner Quantum Lab (RQL) powered by the State of New Mexico in Albuquerque. QuEra's commitment includes running facilities with full-time hires in state, making Albuquerque's Innovation District a world-class center for quantum companies.

"QuEra is one of the most innovative quantum companies in the world and they are now bringing their neutral atom platform to New Mexico," said Adam Hammer, CEO and Co-Founder of Roadrunner Venture Studios. "Together, QuEra, Roadrunner, and the State of New Mexico are removing a significant burden that New Mexico-based founders face in validating their technologies: access to leading engineers, top-of-market equipment, and compute. This new facility will be an unparalleled proving ground for America's next generation of quantum companies."

The partnership is a significant economic investment in New Mexico and the first step in a long-term commitment to the state. QuEra will establish a physical presence at the RQL and hire multiple full-time employees, while expanding access to its quantum computing systems for resident companies. The testbed is designed to generate high-skill jobs, workforce training programs, startup formation, and increased federal and private capital—building the foundation for a durable advanced technology economy in New Mexico.

"To build a quantum economy, companies need to test and prove their technologies quickly, efficiently, and accurately," said Nate Gemelke, Chief Technology Strategist of QuEra Computing. "This partnership brings infrastructure to New Mexico that fills a real gap in getting quantum technology to market. With the help of our New Mexico partners, QuEra's vision is to bring more resources to New Mexico in the coming years and make the state a national hub for neutral-atom quantum computing."

The collaboration is the latest accomplishment in the state's $300 million effort to build a globally competitive quantum economy. Backed by the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the State of New Mexico, Roadrunner is advancing its quantum coalition promise to bring quantum companies from around the United States to the state by bringing one of the world's leading quantum compute companies to New Mexico's innovation ecosystem.

"New Mexico has always had research strengths in quantum. Now, the state's investments and unique partnerships are bringing industry growth that means real economic impact for New Mexicans," said Nora Meyers Sackett, Director of the Technology and Innovation Office at the New Mexico Economic Development Department. "QuEra's addition to the state's fast-growing quantum ecosystem is more confirmation that New Mexico is the quantum state."

Neutral-atom quantum computing offers unique advantages—such as scalability, performance, and speed—for founders aiming to validate quantum components including laser systems. By testing on QuEra's systems, founders and scientists can speed up expensive, time-consuming builds and deliver and deploy technology more efficiently.

The testbeds will support R&D across multiple domains, including:

The POTC will be a laboratory with equipment for Neutral Atom Quantum Computing research. It will include a replicable testbed for scalable neutral atom arrays, alongside advanced calibration and measurement tools for validating beam stability and single-atom interaction parameters. Housed in a controlled, cleanroom-adjacent environment with rigorous safety protocols, this center will enable researchers and startups to prototype, iterate, and validate cutting-edge photonic components essential to next-generation quantum systems. Classical Compute User-Access Facility. QuEra will establish infrastructure within the RQL, housing server racks and high-performance networking, to support secure, low-latency processing for hybrid quantum-classical workloads. This infrastructure will provide approved users with remote access to QuEra-hosted compute and quantum resources. This infrastructure will enable vetted researchers, academic partners, and industry collaborators to remotely run, develop, and test algorithms, and perform complex simulations from anywhere.

The facilities are expected to launch later this year, starting with academic and national lab partners before opening to industry collaborators and quantum startups. Roadrunner's quantum coalition includes nearly a dozen partners spanning national laboratories (Sandia, Los Alamos), the private sector (Qunnect, QuEra Computing, Maybell), academic institutions (University of New Mexico), and venture capital firms (DCVC, Playground Global, Quantonation). These partnerships have been made possible with the support of the State of New Mexico.

About QuEra Computing

QuEra is putting quantum to work. As the scientific and commercial leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, we help enterprise innovators leverage quantum to gain competitive advantage, support HPC centers as they help users tackle classically intractable problems, and enable government programs to build national capability and sovereign capabilities. We do this through our quantum innovation platform, combining quantum systems available on-premises and via the cloud with application co-design and collaborative research. Born at Harvard and MIT, still advancing together, QuEra operates globally from Boston, Tokyo, and the United Kingdom. As quantum computing moves from "one day" to "Day One," QuEra delivers practical impact today while advancing toward large-scale, fault-tolerant systems. See what's possible at quera.com.

About Roadrunner Venture Studios

Roadrunner is the nation's first venture studio purpose-built for hard science company creation. The studio works with national labs, research institutions, and venture capital firms to turn research in advanced energy, robotics, and quantum into scalable, venture-backable companies. For more information, visit www.roadrunnerventurestudios.com .

Media Contact:

