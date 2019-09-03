Queso Season Is Here: Moe's Southwest Grill® Announces Free Queso Day on September 19

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moe's Southwest Grill® is letting the free queso flow this year by expanding their Free Queso Day into what will be an unforgettable Queso Season. For the entire month of September, Moe's is celebrating its notorious queso across all our channels: free queso will be available in any way you do Moe's ...be it Moe Rewards app, online ordering, catering and of course in-store offers.

"Our 'liquid gold' queso has remained unmatched for almost 20 years and we are excited to offer even more ways for our fans to access it all month long for our first annual Queso Season," said Verchele Wiggins Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer for Moe's Southwest Grill.

Moe's Free Queso Day offer is available on September 19, 2019 and includes one free six-ounce cup of queso per person at all Moe's Southwest Grill restaurant locations, no purchase necessary. Moe Rewards members will receive 100 bonus points for every purchase made in the month of September that includes a cup of queso.

Prefer your queso from the couch? This year, Moe's fans will receive a complimentary six-ounce cup of queso with their Moe's mobile or online order. And if that isn't enough cheese, each person in a 20+ catering order will receive one Digital Moe Buck to redeem via the Moe's app.

Lastly, we invite our fans to pay close attention to our Twitter page @MoesHQ and Instagram @moessouthwestgrill this month for third-party delivery promotion details. Find the nearest Moe's to you here.

About Moe's Southwest Grill ®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh Southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

