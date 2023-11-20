Quest Behavioral Health Partners with Talkiatry to Provide Telepsychiatry Services to Its Employer Network; Addresses the Growing Mental Health Crisis

Quest Behavioral Health helps employers reduce productivity loss linked to mental health challenges by connecting them with a trusted national mental health practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced its partnership with Quest Behavioral Health to provide virtual psychiatric care services to Quest Behavioral Health members and their families. A full-service administrator of mental health and substance use disorder benefits, Quest Behavioral Health has expanded access to psychiatric care via Talkiatry's practice for its 125,000 members.

Nearly one in five U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness, and one in 12 has a diagnosable substance use disorder. These health challenges inevitably impact the workplace, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that productivity losses linked to absenteeism can cost U.S. employers $225.8 billion annually, or $1,685 per employee. Fortunately, over 80% of employers report improvement when employees leverage EAP services, which typically offer access to counselors and therapists, among other services related to childcare needs, critical incidents, and work-life balance issues.

Mental health and psychiatric care services are especially needed in Pennsylvania, where nearly 2 million people experience mental illness. Unfortunately, only half seek treatment due to a variety of barriers, including a lack of in-network psychiatric care options and provider backlogs that create extensive waitlists.

Through Talkiatry's virtual psychiatric care services, patients can be seen within days of making their first psychiatric appointment and can continue to see the same psychiatrist every time, ensuring continuity of care. The majority of visits also cost patients $30 or less after insurance, helping reduce the financial burden that causes some patients to avoid seeking care.

"The mental health crisis sweeping the U.S. is only made worse when people don't have easy access to providers and have to navigate complex insurance issues that discourage them from seeking care," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder, Talkiatry. "It's through partnerships with innovators like Quest Behavioral Health that we can start to address those challenges and streamline access to quality, affordable care so that more people can receive mental health and psychiatric support when they need it."

Quest Behavioral Health members booking psychiatric care through Talkiatry first confirm their insurance is accepted via an online form , then fill out an initial assessment to help Talkiatry's clinicians understand why they are seeking psychiatric care and the current state of their mental health. Patients are then connected with a psychiatrist, who creates a customized care plan for the patient, which could include medication or additional therapy with an in-house Talkiatry therapist if desired.

More than 60 plans cover Talkiatry's virtual psychiatry services, including Aetna , United Healthcare , Cigna , and Humana . Talkiatry is also actively hiring Pennsylvania-based or Pennsylvania-credentialed psychiatrists and psychotherapists. For more information about working for or partnering with Talkiatry, please visit https://www.talkiatry.com/contact-us .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Quest Behavioral Health

Quest Behavioral Health is a full-service administrator of mental health and substance abuse benefits and Employee Assistance Programs for healthcare organizations, businesses, school districts and other employers in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Quest Behavioral Health also specializes in customized work-life services, staff training and development and critical incident management. Connect with Quest Behavioral Health here: www.questbh.com .

