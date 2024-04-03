Talkiatry Collaborates with HCA Healthcare Physician Practices and Urgent Care Centers To Help Improve Access to Quality Psychiatric Care

Collaboration addresses surging demand for mental and behavioral care, helps ensure patients receive faster access to high-quality virtual care when not available in their community





With consent, Talkiatry shares updates with referral providers regarding patients' health progress to keep full care team informed, improve the continuum of care

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced a referral collaboration with physician clinics and urgent care centers owned by HCA Healthcare. Primary and urgent care providers that are part of HCA Healthcare's network can now easily refer patients to one of Talkiatry's 300+ full-time, board-certified psychiatrists when HCA Healthcare or community resources do not have capacity. Talkiatry augments the extensive behavioral health footprint that HCA Healthcare currently operates and can see patients virtually within days of booking an appointment.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

The nation's mental health crisis continues to scale, with nearly 50 million adults in the U.S. recently experiencing mental illness. Meanwhile, there's a predicted shortage of psychiatrists. In addition, therapists, psychologists, and other mental health care experts are reporting growing wait lists and backlogs.

Talkiatry addresses these challenges by integrating with healthcare organizations' EMR systems, allowing providers to refer patients to a Talkiatry psychiatrist as easily as they would another specialty group within the organization. Talkiatry then contacts the patient to conduct the intake process, verify insurance details, and help schedule a virtual appointment with a psychiatrist, typically within five days or less from the referral. With the patient's consent, Talkiatry will share updates related to the patient's health with the referral provider, such as a diagnosis and any prescribed medications, ensuring the entire care team has a holistic view of the patient's health journey. Alternatively, if the patient decides not to make an appointment, Talkiatry will close the loop with the referral provider so they're informed.

"Given our expanding national footprint and shared attention to quality of care, Talkiatry is uniquely suited to support the providers at HCA Healthcare's physician practices and urgent care centers who may be looking for quick access to behavioral health care resources for their patients," said Talkiatry CEO and Co-Founder Robert Krayn . "Talkiatry's model is designed with top health systems in mind, serving as a scalable psychiatry partner who understands the nuances of care coordination and upholds the continuum of care by keeping referral partners informed of progress."

Talkiatry is in-network with more than 60 health plans across 44 states, including Aetna , Blue Cross Blue Shield , United Healthcare , Cigna , and Humana , and covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the U.S. Most visits cost patients $30 or less after insurance. (Includes all types of patient costs: copayment, deductible, and coinsurance. Excludes no-shows and includes $0 payments.)

To speak with the Talkiatry team about entering a referral partnership, please visit https://www.talkiatry.com/contact-us .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry