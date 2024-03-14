Talkiatry Celebrates One Million Patient Visits

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced it has reached one million patient visits since its 2020 launch. With treatment options for people of all ages, and psychiatrists specializing in ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, OCD, and PTSD, Talkiatry is at the forefront of improving access to virtual mental health care nationwide.



40% of patients seeking in-network mental health care make four or more calls before finding an insured provider who will see them. Meanwhile, demand for treatment continues to rise. One in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, but more than 160 million Americans live in areas with mental health professional shortages, a problem that's predicted to worsen by 2030 . Barriers to care access including the cost of treatment , proximity to care, and wait times force some people to forego treatment entirely. These problems have coalesced to cause a nationwide mental health crisis .

Talkiatry addresses the challenges surrounding access to quality treatment with its deep bench of more than 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists, who deliver care in 43 states. A study of Talkiatry patients published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that after an average of five appointments over 15 weeks , 67% no longer have clinically significant anxiety symptoms, and 62% no longer have clinically significant depression symptoms. In-network with more than 60 health plans including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Humana, Talkiatry covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the U.S.

Talkiatry also meets patients where they are by providing culturally sensitive care. Because 44% of its psychiatrists are people of color, BIPOC populations can feel comfortable knowing they will match with a clinician who understands their lived experience, which helps improve treatment outcomes . With board-certified specialists in child & adolescent and geriatric care, Talkiatry ensures people of all ages and walks of life receive the personalized psychiatric care they need.

"One million patient visits translates to billions of dollars saved for our patients and insurance partners in reducing the total cost of care. The accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work, but we still have so much more we want to achieve as we move behavioral health into a value-based framework," said Robert Krayn, CEO and co-founder at Talkiatry.

"Access to quality mental health care should be a fundamental right for everyone, regardless of their age, race, identity, or income. At Talkiatry, our team of specialized psychiatrists is committed to providing life-changing treatment as we continually strive to reach new vulnerable populations across the country," said Georgia Gaveras, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Talkiatry.

