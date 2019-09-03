QuEST Global Appoints Former KPMG Partner, Gregory L Smith, to the Board of Directors

Greg has more than three decades of expertise in public accounting, including finance, auditing, tax and compliance. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions, including Global Lead Partner, and was responsible for leading teams that provided audit, tax and advisory services for Warburg Pincus and its portfolio companies, Walmart and other large multinational companies. He also served as a board member of the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) and Enactus US, along with chairing the GMA Advisory Council.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, "Greg brings invaluable experience and an excellent track record of helping organizations to align with their operating model, and of identifying valuable opportunities for growth. His deep experience in serving global organizations, his understanding of diverse markets and financial expertise will help us to further accelerate our plans for growth and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers."

Commenting on his appointment, Greg said, "I have observed QuEST Global emerge as a global player in the product engineering services industry over the years. The company has diversified its portfolio in both organic and inorganic ways and has successfully integrated the companies that they have acquired in the past two decades. I am excited to join this fast growing company and look forward to helping QuEST Global enhance its growth strategy, gain a competitive edge and reach new outcomes in the engineering outsourcing market."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Automotive and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aims to help its customers accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

