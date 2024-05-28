Quest Global receives RTX Premier Award for outstanding performance in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, today announced that RTX has recognized Quest Global Services with a Premier Award for performance in 2023 and overall excellence in Business Management and Cost Competitiveness. This award, presented by RTX businesses Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, recognizes Quest Global's exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence.

As part of the RTX Performance+ Program, suppliers undergo rigorous assessment each year to evaluate their performance and value delivered to RTX across vital categories, encompassing Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

"We're incredibly honoured to receive the prestigious RTX Premier Award," said Andrew Lewis, Global Business Head, Aerospace & Defense at Quest Global. "This accolade truly reflects our steadfast dedication to providing superior solutions and driving value for our customers. We owe this achievement to our employees and extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their trust and partnership. Together, we've achieved remarkable milestones, and this award is a celebration of our collective achievements."

As a trusted partner in the engineering services industry, Quest Global remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, fostering collaboration, and exceeding customer expectations. Its commitment to performance excellence ensures customer success globally and builds a strong foundation for continued success. This recognition strengthens Quest Global's leadership position in the engineering services space and reinforces its commitment to excellence in all business operations.

About Quest Global

Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 17 countries, with 72 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 17,800+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Communications, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

