QuEST Global to Launch Asset Management and Performance Monitoring Platform Eagle 2.0 at Gastech

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, will launch Eagle 2.0, an end-to-end customizable open source platform to enhance asset management and performance monitoring at Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Houston, Texas, USA. The platform will help key players in the Oil & Gas and Power industries to realize benefits of connected assets and connected factories by aggregating data from various disparate sub-systems, remote devices and multi-sites. The customizable Eagle 2.0 framework, which can be integrated with third-party platforms, will be demonstrated at Stand # S300 from September 17 - 19, 2019.

Eagle 2.0 is a next-gen cloud-based multi-site data integration framework that will enable users to realize digital use cases for agile operations. The framework will help the oil majors, oilfield service companies (OFS), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers in Oil & Gas and Power industries to handle diverse data, in terms of volume, velocity, variety and veracity, making it a powerful foundation for full-fledged asset management and maintenance. Depending on industry requirements and use cases, the Eagle 2.0 can be easily integrated with new age technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

To help the Oil & Gas and Power industries, the Eagle 2.0 framework has two parts in it - the Eagle Edge and Eagle Cloud. With the help of Eagle Edge, a powerful local data aggregation hub, users can interface and capture data from all devices in the field and can ingest the data to Eagle Cloud or any other standard cloud platform. The customized versions of this cloud based remote monitoring platform can be implemented to address application/industry specific data integration requirements such as Oil & Gas plant asset management, monitoring of micro-grid & smart grid, transmission & distribution networks, substations and factory equipment.

Arun Pai, President, New Business Development, QuEST Global said, "While the current wave of digital disruption is sweeping through the Energy industry, operators are still grappling with the same old set of complex market dynamics. The highly customizable and vendor agnostic Eagle 2.0 framework will help oil majors, oilfield service (OFS) companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers in the industry address various engineering challenges with the help of data engineering and ensure greater efficiency and accuracy. We strongly believe the Eagle 2.0 will support the digital transformation journey of organizations for both their global and regional presence."

QuEST Global has more than two decades of experience with highly skilled and industry specific engineers around the globe across the complete product lifecycle, helping our clients develop better products, establish new markets and improve efficiency and quality. Using next-generation technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud and edge computing, augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence, big data and predictive analytics, QuEST aims to enable key players in the Oil & Gas and Power industries accelerate product development and reduce cost throughout the product lifecycle.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

