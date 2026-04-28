Quext and Geokey Join Forces to Launch OneQuext: Now One of the Most Deeply Integrated Smart Community Platforms on the Market

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quext, a leading smart building technology provider, today announced its merger with Geokey, a pioneer in mobile access control solutions, forming OneQuext – one of the most deeply integrated platforms transforming smart communities. OneQuext delivers best-in-class access, WiFi, and smart building technology in a single, unified solution for multifamily and commercial properties.

Geokey X Quext

This bold merger brings together the strengths of Quext and Geokey, along with Homebase, which joined Quext in 2023, creating a single platform designed to simplify property management, enhance resident experiences, and drive innovation in smart communities. By unifying hardware, software, and connectivity, OneQuext offers residents, staff, and property teams a seamless, secure, and frictionless experience.

"OneQuext is not just a platform – it's the most comprehensive and deeply integrated smart community solution available today," said Dave Gilles, CEO of OneQuext. "By combining Quext's smart building technology with Geokey's access expertise, we are redefining what a connected, modern community can deliver."

"At Geokey, we've always focused on secure, flexible, and easy-to-use access," said Brandon Peterson, CEO of Geokey. "By merging with Quext, we're creating a platform that doesn't just connect devices, it transforms communities, empowering residents and property teams with a truly integrated smart experience."

Key benefits of OneQuext include:

Most Deeply Integrated Smart Access: Mobile keys, key fobs, smart locks, and building systems managed under one platform.

Connected Community Solutions: Seamless integration of WiFi, IoT devices, and building management tools.

Zero Disruption for Existing Users: Homebase and Geokey customers continue uninterrupted access and support.

Future-Ready Platform: Scalable, adaptable, and designed to evolve with smart community needs.

With this merger, OneQuext is redefining the smart community market, delivering an unprecedented combination of technology, connectivity, and ease of use that empowers property owners, operators, and residents alike. To learn more about how OneQuext can transform your community or to schedule a demo, visit OneQuext.com or contact our team today.

About OneQuext

Quext is an award-winning technology and services company redefining how multifamily communities operate, lease, and live. As the unified OneQuext platform -formed from the merger of Quext, Geokey, and Homebase- the company brings together smart apartment hardware, AI-powered leasing and support, access control, managed internet, and embedded fintech into a single, connected ecosystem. Built for owners and operators, OneQuext simplifies operations, enhances security, and elevates the resident experience while driving efficiency and increasing NOI. Founded by Madera Residential, a leading multifamily investment and management firm, Quext brings real operator insight into every solution it builds. Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the company continues to set the standard for innovation in multifamily technology. Learn more at onequext.com.

SOURCE Quext