Quick Custom Intelligence Adds Fifteen Australian Hotel Venues

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a world leader in data integration solutions, today announced a significant deal with a prominent hotel group with over 15 venues, brokered through its Australian distributor, Gaming Dynamics. This agreement further cements QCI's reputation as a global leader in the slots tooling industry. This collaboration strengthens QCI's position in the Australasian market, reflecting its increasing global expansion and consistent reputation for delivering superior solutions.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring QCI's cutting-edge technology to the gaming segment of the hotel industry throughout Australia," said Tony Toohey, Managing Director of Gaming Dynamics. "QCI's outstanding solutions in data integration clearly set them apart as the market leader, and we're confident that our partnership will bring them significant benefits. The QCI Slots tooling, a pioneering product offering exceptional data analysis capabilities, has been recognized and sought after by industry professionals worldwide. It offers unique value to businesses, enabling them to derive insightful and actionable information from their data."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, echoed the enthusiasm, saying, "This agreement is proof positive of our tooling's global appeal. We're proud to be expanding into Australia, a vibrant, dynamic market with immense growth potential. This partnership not only broadens our reach but also underlines our commitment to providing the best data integration solutions on a global scale. QCI remains dedicated to driving innovation in the data integration sector, as demonstrated by its continually expanding market presence and growing list of successful global partnerships."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence