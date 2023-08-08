Quick Custom Intelligence Announces That Noel Laursen, General Manager, Red Earth Casino, Says "We are excited to begin using the QCI AGI Platform as it combines slots, host, and marketing tooling into one data-rich experience."

News provided by

Quick Custom Intelligence

08 Aug, 2023, 16:26 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Earth Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Thermal, CA has begun installing the QCI AGI Platform. The QCI platform is currently being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations teams will begin training soon. 

Noel Laursen, General Manager, Red Earth Casino said, "We are excited to add the suite of QCI products. They will not only make us more efficient but will assist us in achieving our goal of constantly improving the guest experience at Red Earth Casino."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated "We thank Red Earth Casino for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI AGI Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment.  With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Red Earth Casino."

ABOUT Red Earth Casino
Red Earth Casino, located between Indio and Brawley on Highway 86, is known as the friendliest & cleanest casino in the valley. With over 400 slots, we've got everything to make Red Earth Casino a gamers' Jackpot paradise. www.redearthcasino.com

ABOUT QCI
Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 140 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Also from this source

QCI FORMALIZES THE ESTABLISHED 'QCI COLLEGE' UNDER THE STEWARDSHIP OF RENOWNED EDUCATOR DR. RALPH THOMAS

QCI and iPost Set the Game in Motion: Eight Casino Resorts Engaged in Strategic Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.