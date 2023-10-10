Quick Custom Intelligence Wins the Transformation Award in the Gaming & Hospitality Annual Industry Awards for 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) acknowledges the esteemed honor of being awarded the prestigious Transformation Award in the 2023 Gaming & Hospitality Annual Industry Awards. This distinguished accolade is presented to a visionary organization that has made groundbreaking advancements in interoperability within the gaming and hospitality sector.

Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure, expressed her high regards for QCI, stating, "Congratulations to QCI! It is no surprise that Andrew Cardno and team at Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) once again took home one of the annual industry awards for QCI's outstanding performance in the category of transformation, praising QCI's efforts to dramatically change the gaming and hospitality industry's technology landscape. This award is one of the most coveted awards in our industry as honored by the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues. This collective group represents a vast majority of gaming and hospitality technology and services domestic spend, giving great depth and weight in the well-deserved honoring of QCI this year."

In response to this honor, Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his heartfelt appreciation: "This award is a testament to the relentless dedication, innovation, and hard work of the entire QCI team. It's an honor to be recognized for our commitment to pioneering advancements within the gaming and hospitality industries. Our ongoing mission is to continue elevating technology landscapes and delivering exceptional value to our partners and clients. Thank you to the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues for this esteemed acknowledgment."

The award reinforces QCI's position at the forefront of technological innovation and emphasizes their continuous contribution to enhancing the gaming and hospitality industry's technological infrastructure. The dedicated team at Quick Custom Intelligence is excited to continue their work, fostering advancements and ensuring exceptional service delivery in the industry.

QCI extends sincere thanks to the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues for this incredible honor and to all who have supported their journey thus far.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence