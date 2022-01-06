Quick Turns by Valet Living Grows as Solidified by the Recent Acquisition of All Aspects Renovations and Announces Intentions for Further Expansion in The Multifamily Turns, Renovations and Property Solutions Space

"Growing our capability in the turns space with Quick Turns by Valet Living is a natural expansion for our company, given our 27-year track record in the multifamily industry and the growing need for knowledgeable, available labor," said Shawn Handrahan, President & CEO at Valet Living. "Valet Living pioneered and perfected the doorstep waste and recycling collection amenity in the multifamily industry and is now one of the fastest-growing providers of additional amenities as a service."

"As we work closely with property owners and community managers, we've identified the turns, renovations and property solutions space as an adjacent offering that would benefit from Valet Living's core strengths," said Steve Davis, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development at Valet Living. "No one in the multifamily industry has been immune to the labor challenges we have all faced, but Valet Living's unique size, balance sheet, technology and processes have allowed us to provide superior service and weather the storm as a leader in this industry."

In terms of integration, Quick Turns by Valet Living recognizes the importance of local relationships and knowledge in the turns market and plans to operate All Aspects Renovations as an additional line of business, including ongoing support from the existing staff.

"With Quick Turns by Valet Living, we saw an opportunity to partner with an industry leader to capitalize on our investments over the years and provide the resources for future expansion," said Todd Wise, President & CEO of All Aspects Renovations. "We can now do this while enabling our clients to receive the same standard of service they have received for the last 30 years. The contacts, resources and processes that Quick Turns by Valet Living brings will allow us to keep doing what we do best, at a larger scale."

Quick Turns by Valet Living reports that a purposeful expansion strategy will be fueled by additional acquisitions and organic growth – including near-term announcements of incremental acquisitions – to become the only nationwide provider of turns services.

"Beyond the labor challenges brought on by COVID-19, we see a larger trend of reduced on-site staffing and more consolidated remote operations," added Handrahan. "Quick Turns by Valet Living is the natural partner for multifamily operators that have physical operations on-site that still need to be cared for, providing their residents with a delightful experience."

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

