Quicken Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

Personal finance leader is recognized for developing innovative financial products and solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken, maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for 2026. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The annual ranking recognizes the most innovative and impactful fintech companies driving transformation across the financial services industry. Winners are selected following a comprehensive evaluation of general KPIs, in addition to certain sector-specific metrics for their category.

"Quicken's solutions are designed to help guide our customers through their next financial moves, not just to show them what they have," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "We're honored to be recognized by CNBC and Statista Inc. for the third consecutive year and remain committed to empowering our customers with the tools, clarity, and real-time insights they need to lead healthy financial lives."

This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement of Edward Jones' investment in Quicken. With 79% of Quicken Simplifi users seeing their finances improve within a year, the partnership will help the company drive powerful results for the wealth management community by providing users with greater visibility into spending, saving, and investing habits.

The awards list was announced on July 22, 2026, and can currently be viewed on the CNBC website.

To learn more about Quicken and its portfolio of products, please visit https://www.quicken.com/.

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, Quicken offers a suite of personal finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

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SOURCE Quicken