Side Hustles Become Permanent Careers Despite High Personal Cost, Quicken Survey Reveals

While 60% of pandemic-era workers have committed to independent work long-term, 81% of the total independent workforce admit they are making significant personal sacrifices to maintain their freedom

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today shared findings from a recent survey that provides a comprehensive look at the financial and personal realities of the U.S. independent workforce. The research revealed a definitive economic shift — independent work is no longer a temporary "side hustle" but has become a primary, viable, and permanent professional identity for millions of Americans.

For the 27.6 million Americans who work as full-time independent professionals, the move towards freelancing, contracting, self-employment, and gig-work has become increasingly "sticky," with more than three out of four independent workers (76%) now viewing this non-traditional path as a permanent career choice, rather than a temporary stopgap.

A Viable & Profitable Shift

For more than a third (36%) of independent workers, going out on their own has actually meant earning more than they did in traditional employment. But the full picture is more complicated than a simple win or loss:

Entrepreneurial Drive: While 51% were pushed into the sector by economic need, 55% were motivated by entrepreneurial ambition.

While 51% were pushed into the sector by economic need, 55% were motivated by entrepreneurial ambition. Multisourcing Security: 81% of "polyworkers" (those with multiple income streams) say having various sources of income makes them feel more secure than relying on a single employer.

The data makes clear that independent work is a viable long-term career path for millions of Americans. However, this financial independence rarely comes without tradeoffs.

The "Hidden Freedom Tax"

Despite the flexibility and profitability offered by independent work, the survey revealed a "hidden tax" that independent workers pay to maintain their autonomy.

Personal Sacrifice: 81% of workers admit they have sacrificed their health, sleep, or family time to maintain their business.

81% of workers admit they have sacrificed their health, sleep, or family time to maintain their business. Relationship Toll: Two in five (39%) feel they have had to sacrifice time with family and friends to sustain their careers.

Two in five (39%) feel they have had to sacrifice time with family and friends to sustain their careers. Safety Net Erosion: High costs are impacting essential benefits; 38% of those who dropped health insurance coverage did so because they simply could no longer afford the premiums.

High costs are impacting essential benefits; 38% of those who dropped health insurance coverage did so because they simply could no longer afford the premiums. The Hidden Reality: Ninety-five percent of workers feel the public does not understand the daily reality of their work, which often involves significant unpaid administrative labor and unpredictable "feast or famine" cycles.

"Independent work has become a permanent feature of the American economy," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "This is a viable, long-term career path that many find preferable to the traditional 9-to-5. However, this freedom comes with a unique set of pressures— from managing irregular cash flow to the psychological toll of being the 'everything' officer of your own business. For those thinking of breaking out on their own, bear in mind that while the opportunity is real, you must be prepared for the personal cost."

Navigating Future Threats

As independent work becomes a permanent fixture, workers are increasingly focused on the long-term viability of their chosen platforms in the face of rapid technological change:

Automation Anxiety: 84% of rideshare drivers believe autonomous "robotaxis" pose a threat to their livelihood within the next five years.

84% of rideshare drivers believe autonomous "robotaxis" pose a threat to their livelihood within the next five years. The AI Adaptation: 35% of workers believe AI will require them to constantly adapt their skill sets just to maintain their current income levels.

35% of workers believe AI will require them to constantly adapt their skill sets just to maintain their current income levels. Platform Volatility: 25% of Gen Z workers have already experienced "deactivation" or lost access to a critical income-providing platform.

As the workforce continues to evolve, it's clear independent work is here to stay, and understanding its full financial reality—rewards, risks, and everything in between—has never been more important.

Methodology

Quicken conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method Research and distributed by PureSpectrum among n=1,004 adults (age 18+) in the United States who are freelancers, contractors, self-employed, or gig workers. The sample was equally split between gender, with a spread of age groups, household income, types of freelance/gig work, and geographies represented. Data was collected from February 26 through March 12, 2026.

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list, Quicken offers a suite of finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

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SOURCE Quicken