QuickFund AI helps traders access funded trading capital while managing multiple compatible proprietary trading firms from one centralized experience.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFund AI (Powered by TruTrade) is helping simplify the way traders access funded trading capital and manage multiple compatible proprietary trading firms through a single, centralized platform.

As proprietary trading continues to grow, many traders are seeking access to larger amounts of trading capital without relying solely on personal funds. QuickFund AI helps users gain access to funded proprietary trading accounts, with available trading capital ranging from $150,000 to multiple millions of dollars, depending on the number and size of funded accounts obtained through compatible proprietary trading firms.

QuickFund AI Helps Traders Manage Multiple Compatible Prop Firms Post this

Many traders also choose to diversify across multiple funding providers to increase payout opportunities and reduce reliance on a single firm. Managing multiple proprietary trading firm accounts, however, often requires navigating separate platforms, trading rules, and operational workflows.

QuickFund AI streamlines that experience by helping traders obtain funded accounts and manage multiple compatible proprietary trading firms from one platform. Rather than switching between separate systems, users can access supported accounts through a centralized interface designed to simplify account management and trading operations.

Powered by TruTrade's AI-driven trading technology, QuickFund AI combines funded account access, automated trade execution, centralized account management, and multi-account compatibility into a single solution. The platform is designed to reduce operational complexity while making it easier for traders to scale from $150,000 to multiple millions of dollars in available trading capital through compatible proprietary trading firms.

As additional compatible proprietary trading firms become available, QuickFund AI continues expanding its supported integrations, providing traders with access to an evolving network of funding providers through a single platform.

To learn more about QuickFund AI, visit QuickFund.ai or TruTrade.io

Disclaimer: TruTrade is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or partnered with any proprietary trading firm. The selection of any compatible proprietary trading firm is made solely by the trader. Funding decisions, evaluations, account approvals, and payouts are determined exclusively by the applicable proprietary trading firm. See full terms and disclosures at TruTrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade