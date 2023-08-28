QuickLogic and YorChip Partner to Develop Low-Power, Low-Cost UCIe FPGA Chiplets

QuickLogic Corporation

28 Aug, 2023, 08:50 ET

  • QuickLogic and YorChip establish industry's first UCIe-compatible FPGA chiplet ecosystem
  • Low power, cost-effective integration for edge IoT and AI/ML markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, and YorChip, a pioneering startup specializing in UCIe-compatible IP, have formed a strategic partnership to revolutionize the world of FPGA chiplets. The collaboration will result in a groundbreaking lineup of FPGA chiplets optimized for low power consumption and low cost, opening new possibilities for a wide range of applications, including the fast-growing edge IoT and AI/ML markets.

QuickLogic and YorChip Partner to Develop Low-Power, Low-Cost UCIe FPGA Chiplets (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)
According to Yole Group, a market research company, by 2023, they expect chiplet adoption will lead to a TAM of chiplet-based integrated circuits in excess of $200B, across the consumer, automotive defense, aerospace, industrial, and medical markets.  Since discrete FPGAs are already prevalent in those same markets, wide adoption of eFPGA-based UCIe (Unified Chiplet Interconnect Express) enabled chiplets is expected, and QuickLogic and YorChip are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity.

The partnership leverages QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology to create the first UCIe-compatible FPGA chiplet ecosystem. This ecosystem will enable customers to connect any UCIe-compatible third-party chiplet, such as a CPU or AI/ML chip, to create a customized system. The ecosystem is also suitable for interoperability testing and joint promotion. Customers who wish to go full SoC will still be able to license QuickLogic's eFPGA and YorChip's UCIe IP and use chiplets to prototype and do early market production. This flexibility in business model differentiates QuickLogic and YorChip from traditional IP or discrete FPGA vendors, who typically only support a single business model.

"Our partnership with QuickLogic is a giant leap for FPGA technology. Together, we're delivering a groundbreaking lineup of low-power, cost-effective FPGA chiplets that will revolutionize the way designers design and build systems," said Kash Johal, Founder at YorChip.

"We are pioneering a new era of FPGA chiplet integration that fills a market gap and empowers customers with cutting-edge solutions for the evolving edge IoT and AI/ML markets," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

UCIe is supported by AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel Corporation, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, and TSMC, solidifying its status as the preferred interconnect standard. This partnership strategically aligns with the growing trend towards open standards for chiplets, making YorChip and QuickLogic key players in shaping the future of FPGA and SoC technology.

Availability

The first FPGA chiplets from the QuickLogic and YorChip partnership are expected to be available in early 2025. The chiplets will range in size from 40K LUTs to over 1M LUTs, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

About YorChip
Silicon Valley based start-up focused on Chiplets for Mass Markets. We are leveraging proven partner IP and our novel UCIe compatible die-to-die technology to deliver off-the-shelf, low cost, secure chiplets at scale. We are developing a complete ecosystem of off the shelf Chiplets including FPGA, AI, RISC-V and common connectivity Chiplets. www.yorchip.com.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

