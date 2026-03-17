QuickLogic Announces Contract for High Density eFPGA Hard IP Optimized for Intel 18A

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and User Tools, and ruggedized discrete FPGAs, announced today a mid-6-figure contract to implement recently developed architectural enhancements for its eFPGA Hard IP in a new customer ASIC based on Intel 18A technology. These enhancements that lower power consumption, increase performance and reduce the silicon area (PPA) required for high-density eFPGA cores are extensible to all advanced fabrication nodes.

"QuickLogic is committed to working closely with its lead customers to identify and implement improvements that are essential to our mutual success," said Andy Jaros, VP of IP Sales at QuickLogic. "With the significant PPA improvements we developed under contract in 2025, QuickLogic is very well positioned to address requirements for very high density eFPGA cores in ASICs and SoCs as well as large discrete FPGA requirements. We believe this and our improved ability to address cost-sensitive applications, significantly broadens the scope of the markets and use-cases we can address."

For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email: [email protected].

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SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation