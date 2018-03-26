QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform

The standard version of the EOS S3 already features ultra-low power consumption. However, the new LV version reduces power by an additional 33% for an even longer battery life. For example, power consumption for a typical always-listening daily use case can now be less than 300µW.

Both the standard EOS S3 and the new EOS S3 LV are pin compatible, which enables designs developed for the standard device to be easily migrated to the new LV device. Both versions are fully software and design-file compatible and support the Sensory TrulyHandsfree™ wake-word technology, further facilitating design migration.

"The EOS S3 voice and sensor processing platform has always featured industry-leading ultra-low power consumption," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "We continue to aggressively reduce power consumption so that our customers can continue to deliver new and exciting products with extended battery life."

Availability

The EOS S3 LV voice and sensor processing SoC and its associated development tools, IP and reference designs are available now. For more information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/platforms/sensor-processing/eos

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-announces-eos-s3-lv-low-voltage-voice-and-sensor-processing-platform-300619133.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

