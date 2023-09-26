QuickLogic Announces New eFPGA Contract Targeting GlobalFoundries™ 22FDX® Platform

QuickLogic's Australis™ IP generator enables custom eFPGA IP with fast time-to-IP delivery

Offers flexibility to meet unique SoC design requirements while optimizing power, performance, and area

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced that it has been selected by a prominent technology company for an eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries™ (GF) 22FDX platform. Due to confidentiality agreements, the name of the customer cannot be disclosed at this time.

QuickLogic's eFPGA solution, powered by the Australis IP generator, has been specifically chosen by the customer for its ability to create a customized version of its eFPGA IP within one quarter from contract signing.

The flexibility of QuickLogic's solution ensures that the eFPGA is optimized to align with the customer's specific requirements for Power, Performance, and Area (PPA) versus alternatives that are limited to a "one-size-fits-all" tile approach.

"The selection of our eFPGAs for this 22FDX-based project underscores the strength of our technology and the Australis IP generator," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Furthermore, with the increased rate of adoption of our eFPGA technology, and our more than three decades in the programmable logic business, customers are increasingly seeing QuickLogic as the lowest risk path to a solution that meets the technical requirements within their development schedule."

For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email [email protected].

