QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs

Hearable and wearable Bluetooth device makers now have a quick and easy way to add end-to-end support for Alexa to their designs using the QuickLogic and Qualcomm solutions. The EOS S3 is the industry's lowest power always-on and listening wake-word solution. QuickLogic's new reference design enables customers to add full Alexa functionality with performance, cost and time-to-production advantages over competing solutions. In addition, battery powered solutions can benefit from the extremely low power consumption of the EOS S3 resulting in the longest possible battery life.

"We continue to see a high demand for adding Alexa voice command support to existing and new products," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "We are proud to collaborate with Qualcomm as their Bluetooth Audio SoCs are a popular solution for many customers building wireless audio products and now those same customers can easily add ultra-low power Alexa wake word support through our reference design."



Availability

The EOS S3 voice and sensor processing SoC and its associated development tools, IP and the new reference design based on Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs are all available now. The Qualcomm CSR8670 and CSR8675 Bluetooth Audio SoCs are also available now. For more information on Qualcomm Bluetooth SoCs visit www.qualcomm.com/solutions/internet-of-things/voice-and-music.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Code: QUIK-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-eos-s3-platform-enables-ultra-low-power-amazon-alexa-support-for-products-using-qualcomm-bluetooth-audio-socs-300651634.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

