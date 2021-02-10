QuickLogic Launches Qomu - an Open Source SoC Dev Kit That Fits in Your USB Port

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and endpoint AI solutions, today announced the introduction of its new Qomu development kit, a tiny form factor Arm® Cortex®-M4F MCU + eFPGA combination that fits into a USB Type A port. Optimized for the QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative, the kit is supported by a wide variety of vendor-supported open source development tools, including Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow and Renode, which broadens access and enables designers to develop applications virtually anywhere.

The Qomu development kit contains QuickLogic's EOS S3 MCU + eFPGA SoC, which enables an incredible amount of processing capability for such a tiny development kit. The MCU enables seamless software development while the embedded FPGA (eFPGA) can be used to accelerate or offload algorithms from the MCU, or to simply implement custom IP or provide glue logic. While the kit can implement a wide range of functionality for a broad set of market segments, it is especially well-suited to edge IoT applications – especially those requiring ultra-low power consumption and artificial intelligence or machine learning capabilities.

QuickLogic's QORC initiative has led to a completely open source, vendor supported development tool environment for the Qomu development kit. Open source development tools include SymbiFlow synthesis, place & route, and bitstream generation. Many example applications and gateware are readily available for free. In addition to standard Verilog support with SymbiFlow, Qomu supports nMigen for a Python-to-FPGA design flow. Additional open source tools include Zephyr, FreeRTOS and Renode.

"The Qomu dev kit is a milestone for the industry in many ways. It packs an incredible amount of functionality in the size of a USB port," said Mao Wang, senior director of marketing at QuickLogic. "More importantly, this open source dev kit was designed in close collaboration with one of the most respected designers in the open source community, Sean Cross."

Availability

The Qomu development kit is available on an exclusive basis through Crowd Supply. To purchase the kit, please visit https://www.crowdsupply.com/quicklogic/qomu. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com/qomu.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.



For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog .

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

