QuickLogic Mourns the Passing of Chairman E. Thomas Hart

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company") today mourns the loss of E. Thomas Hart, the Chairman and a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors, who passed away December 3, 2019, surrounded by family.

"We are deeply saddened by Tom's passing," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Tom was an inspiring leader, valuable mentor, and friend. He brought great wisdom, insight, charisma, passion and wit to our company and he will be greatly missed."

E. Thomas Hart served as a member of QuickLogic's Board of Directors since June 1994, and as its Chairman since April 2001. On January 2, 2014, Mr. Hart became the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Prior to that time, Mr. Hart served as QuickLogic's Executive Chairman of the Board from January 2011 to January 2014, as its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from March 2009 to January 2011, and as its President and Chief Executive Officer from June 1994 to March 2009. Prior to joining QuickLogic, Mr. Hart's experience included senior level management responsibilities in semiconductor operations, engineering, sales and marketing with several companies, including National Semiconductor Corporation and Motorola Semiconductor Inc. Mr. Hart was a retired United States Navy and Naval Reserve Intelligence Officer, having served for a total of 38 years. He was also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

The Board, officers and employees of QuickLogic would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

Tom is survived by his two daughters.

