QuickLogic Names OptimusLogic Authorized Design Partner for Embedded System and Software Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has named OptimusLogic Systems in Bangalore, India an authorized design partner for the development of embedded system hardware and software for the company's EOS™ S3 voice and sensor processing SoC platform.

Developing a network of authorized design partners is a key strategic objective for QuickLogic to broaden the served available market for its products and to expand its engineering capability and sales channel. OptimusLogic is the first of a series of authorized third-party design and development centers who has worked with QuickLogic to create a rich and robust embedded hardware, software and support ecosystem for the company's EOS S3 platform.

QuickLogic chose OptimusLogic for their in-depth knowledge of EOS S3 voice and sensor hub solutions and for their capability to support global customers from design to product launch. They will also become a system integrator for the SensiML AI and sensor processing software and then focus on expanding the customer base for combined EOS S3 and SensiML solutions, specifically within the Indian market.

"OptimusLogic has emerged to become a key development partner for QuickLogic," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and chief executive officer. "They have been supporting our EOS S3 products at certain large customers for over a year and a half now with excellent results, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them as we move forward."

"QuickLogic has very innovative products – especially for AI, wearables, sensor hubs, and endpoint IoT applications," said Chandrakumar Chettiar (CK), managing director and chief executive officer for OptimusLogic. "We have very much enjoyed the opportunity to provide software and development services for those products and believe there is much more that we can do to help accelerate the adoption of QuickLogic products in the marketplace."

The announcement is effective immediately, formalizing a relationship that has already been in place for over 18 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/ .

About OptimusLogic Systems

OptimusLogic Systems (OL) is a full stack solutions company operating from Bangalore in India since 2013, offering Turnkey Product Development from Concept to Mass Production in Consumer Electronics like Wearables, Hearables & Mobile Phones, Avionics & Tactical Communications and IoT The solutions span across Embedded Development and Testing, Mobile/Web Application Development, RF & Radar designs, PCB design and fabrication, ASIC/IP/FGPA Development and Validation, and Manufacturing. .The Product design experience includes audio/voice, sensors, wireless connectivity (WiFi, BT, BLE, sub-Ghz RF, LoRA, GSM/3G, NFC, Zigbee), wired interfaces (USB3.0, PCIe), Speech AI (Amazon Alexa) and cloud, combining them to create products to contribute to a cohesive & connected world. For more information, visit https://www.optimuslogic.in/.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

