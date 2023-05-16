QuickLogic Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Positioning the Company Towards 2023 Expected Revenue Growth of Greater than 30%

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs (System on Chips), embedded FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) IP, and Endpoint AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 2, 2023.

Highlights

Continued new product revenue growth year over year

Increased sales funnel to $125 million

Growth in eFPGA-related business and sequential improvements in gross margins driven by eFPGA revenue and cost management position the Company for expected 2023 non-GAAP operating profit

"We continued to make progress this quarter towards reaching our goal of positive non-GAAP operating income," commented Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Conversion of opportunities in our sales funnel, now at $125 million, should start to accelerate in the third and fourth quarters, providing upside to our sales growth estimate of 30%. This continued growth would put us on track to report positive non-GAAP operating income in both the third and fourth quarters and for the full year."

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.1 million, an increase of 1.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of 0.9% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

New product revenue was approximately $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.2 million, or 7.5%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 11.4%, compared with the first quarter of 2022. Increased eFPGA revenue year over year was offset by decreased display, smart connectivity, and sensor product revenues.

Mature product revenue was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 13.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Mature product revenue in the first quarter of 2023, increased 66.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 GAAP gross margin was 57.8% compared with 51.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 60.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 non-GAAP gross margin was 59.7% compared with 53.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 61.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses were $3.5 million compared with $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses were $2.9 million compared with $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a net loss of $0.8 million, or $ 0.06 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 16, 2023, to discuss its current financial results. The conference call will be webcast on QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. To join the live conference, you may dial (877) 407-0792 and international participants should dial (201) 689-8263 by 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time. No Passcode is needed to join the conference call. A recording of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion. To access the recording, please call (412) 317-6671 and reference the passcode 13738596.

The call recording, which can be accessed by phone, will be archived through May 23, 2023, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT (Internet of Things) applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic uses its website (www.quicklogic.com), the company blog (https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/), corporate Twitter account (@QuickLogic_Corp), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/QuickLogic), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/13512/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, in calculating non-GAAP (i) loss from operations, (ii) net loss, (iii) net loss per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner like how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov/ . In addition, please note that the date of this press release is May 16, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We are not obliged to update these statements due to latest information or future events.

–Tables Follow –

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended





April 2, 2023



April 3, 2022



January 1, 2023

Revenue

$ 4,133



$ 4,096



$ 4,084

Cost of revenue



1,743





1,635





1,965

Gross profit



2,390





2,461





2,119

Operating expenses:























Research and development



1,629





1,333





1,460

Selling, general and administrative



1,861





2,137





1,583

Total operating expense



3,490





3,470





3,043

Loss from operations



(1,100)





(1,009)





(924)

Interest expense



(58)





(33)





(50)

Interest and other (expense) income, net



(63)





(123)





(179)

Loss before income taxes



(1,221)





(1,165)





(1,153)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



7





(1)





79

Net loss

$ (1,228)



$ (1,164)



$ (1,232)

Net loss per share:























Basic and Diluted

$ (0.09)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average shares:























Basic and Diluted



13,215





12,126





13,151





Note: Net loss equals to comprehensive loss for all periods presented.



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)









April 2, 2023



January 1, 2023

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 20,902



$ 19,201

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8 and $18, as of April 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023,respectively 2,090 2,689



2,090





2,689

Contract assets



2,328





1,987

Inventories



2,497





2,493

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,064





1,570

Total current assets



29,881





27,940

Property and equipment, net



442





465

Capitalized internal-use software, net



1,576





1,514

Right of use assets, net



1,592





1,397

Intangible assets, net



618





645

Non-marketable equity investment



300





300

Goodwill



185





185

Other assets



142





140

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 34,736



$ 32,586

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 15,000



$ 15,000

Trade payables



2,265





2,391

Accrued liabilities



1,706





1,509

Deferred revenue



299





272

Lease liabilities, current



1,005





850

Total current liabilities



20,275





20,022

Long-term liabilities:















Lease liabilities, non-current



596





544

Other long-term liabilities



190





125

Total liabilities



21,061





20,691

Commitments and contingencies



—





—

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 13,686 and 13,202 shares issued and outstanding as of April 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively



14





13

Additional paid-in capital



320,181





317,174

Accumulated deficit



(306,520)





(305,292)

Total stockholders' equity



13,675





11,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 34,736



$ 32,586



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended





April 2, 2023



April 3, 2022



January 1, 2023

US GAAP loss from operations



$ (1,100)



$ (1,009)



$ (924)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:























Cost of revenue



78





56





55

Research and development



184





85





327

Selling, general and administrative



453





242





306

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$ (385)



$ (626)



$ (236)

US GAAP net loss

$ (1,228)



$ (1,164)



$ (1,232)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:























Cost of revenue



78





56





55

Research and development



184





85





327

Selling, general and administrative



453





242





306

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (513)



$ (781)



$ (544)

US GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.09)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.09)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.05





0.04





0.05

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.04)

US GAAP gross margin percentage



57.8 %



60.1 %



51.9 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



1.9 %



1.4 %



1.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



59.7 %



61.5 %



53.2 %

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)









Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q1 2023



Q1 2022



Q4 2022



Q1 2023 to

Q1 2022



Q1 2023 to

Q4 2022

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



74 %



84 %



70 %



(11) %



7 % Mature products



26 %



16 %



30 %



67 %



(13) % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



17 %



36 %



11 %



(52) %



61 % North America



80 %



59 %



74 %



36 %



(1) % Europe



3 %



5 %



15 %



(41) %



(66) %

_____________________



(1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

