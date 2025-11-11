QuickLogic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter that ended September 28, 2025.

Recent Highlights

Won a $1 million eFPGA Hard IP contract for a high-performance data-center ASIC , which continues to expand our success in commercial markets

, which continues to expand our success in commercial markets Expanded our involvement with Defense Industrial Base entity specializing in cyber-security for strategic and tactical weapons systems

A significant rebound of USG Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Program expected to contribute to fourth-quarter revenue growth

Appointed Ron Shelton, CFO of Syntiant Corp., to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee

"We have logged significant progress during the last three months," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Our investment to accelerate the fabrication of our Strategic Rad Hard FPGA Test Chip is being very well received by potential customers. As a matter of fact, we anticipate receiving orders for our upcoming SRH FPGA Dev Kit, as well as several new eFPGA Hard IP contracts, during the coming weeks."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.0 million, a decrease of 51.8% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 45.0% compared with the second quarter of 2025.

New product revenue from continuing operations was approximately $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 72.6%, compared with the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.9 million, or 67.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Mature product revenue from continuing operations was $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. This compares to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations was (23.3%) compared with 59.1% in the third quarter of 2024 and 25.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations was (11.9%) compared with 64.7% in the third quarter of 2024 and 31.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses from continuing operations were $3.5 million compared with $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses from continuing operations were $2.9 million compared with $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 GAAP net loss was ($4.0 million), or ($0.24) per share, compared with a net loss of ($2.1 million), or ($0.14) per share, in the third quarter of 2024, and a net loss of ($2.7 million), or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 non-GAAP net loss was ($3.2 million), or ($0.19) per share, compared with a net loss of ($0.9 million), or ($0.07) per share, in the third quarter of 2024, and a net loss of ($1.5 million), or ($0.09) per share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation and restructuring costs, in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner like how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses, and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash, and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

–Tables Follow –

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

28, 2025



September

29, 2024



June 29,

2025



September

28, 2025



September

29, 2024

Revenue

$ 2,029



$ 4,209



$ 3,687



$ 10,041



$ 13,974

Cost of revenue



2,501





1,721





2,733





7,682





5,440

Gross profit (loss)



(472)





2,488





954





2,359





8,534

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



1,398





1,798





1,193





3,859





4,466

Selling, general and administrative



2,057





2,292





1,962





6,555





6,738

Impairment charges



—





—





300





300





—

Restructuring costs



—





—





21





75





—

Total operating expense



3,455





4,090





3,476





10,789





11,204

Operating income (loss)



(3,927)





(1,602)





(2,522)





(8,430)





(2,670)

Interest expense



(87)





(187)





(108)





(292)





(295)

Interest and other (expense) income, net



9





(26)





(30)





(28)





(5)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(4,005)





(1,815)





(2,660)





(8,750)





(2,970)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(1)





13





1





5





14

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(4,004)





(1,828)





(2,661)





(8,755)





(2,984)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes and inclusive of $87 in restructuring costs for the nine months ended September 28, 2025



(3)





(266)





(9)





(113)





(552)

Net income (loss)

$ (4,007)



$ (2,094)



$ (2,670)



$ (8,868)



$ (3,536)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share:







































Basic

$ (0.24)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.21)

Diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.21)

Net income (loss) per share:







































Basic

$ (0.24)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.56)



$ (0.25)

Diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.56)



$ (0.25)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



16,516





14,555





15,884





15,957





14,390

Diluted



16,516





14,555





15,884





15,957





14,390





Note: Net income (loss) equals total comprehensive income (loss) for all periods presented. Additionally, the Company notes that income taxes related to discontinued operations were immaterial in nature for the periods presented and as such, only net income (loss) from discontinued operations was reported herein.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)



September 28,

2025



December 29,

2024

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 17,343



$ 21,859

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024



2,034





2,426

Contract assets



1,396





2,682

Note receivable, current



1,388





—

Inventories



869





940

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,261





1,666

Assets of business held for sale, net



10





31

Total current assets



24,301





29,604

Property and equipment, net



16,647





15,699

Capitalized internal-use software, net



1,081





711

Right of use assets, net



540





758

Intangible assets, net



349





378

Non-marketable equity investment



—





300

Inventories, non-current



618





718

Note receivable, non-current



—





1,292

Other assets



227





117

Assets of business held for sale, net



2,355





2,356

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 46,118



$ 51,933

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 15,000



$ 18,000

Trade payables



2,763





3,097

Accrued liabilities



952





1,587

Deferred revenue



382





444

Notes payable, current



1,234





1,928

Lease liabilities, current



311





284

Liabilities of business held for sale



(1)





57

Total current liabilities



20,641





25,397

Long-term liabilities:















Lease liabilities, non-current



218





447

Notes payable, non-current



529





1,202

Total liabilities



21,388





27,046

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 authorized; 16,768 and 15,336 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively



17





15

Additional paid-in capital



342,977





334,268

Accumulated deficit



(318,264)





(309,396)

Total stockholders' equity



24,730





24,887

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 46,118



$ 51,933



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

28, 2025



September

29, 2024



June 29,

2025



September

28, 2025



September

29, 2024

US GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (3,927)



$ (1,602)



$ (2,522)



$ (8,430)



$ (2,670)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



231





237





189





578





675

Research and development



96





428





205





443





729

Selling, general and administrative



501





645





449





1,586





2,131

Adjustment for impairment charges



—





—





300





300





—

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





21





75





—

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (3,099)



$ (292)



$ (1,358)



$ (5,448)



$ 865

US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (4,004)



$ (1,828)



$ (2,661)



$ (8,755)



$ (2,984)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



231





237





189





578





675

Research and development



96





428





205





443





729

Selling, general and administrative



501





645





449





1,586





2,131

Adjustment for impairment charges



—





—





300





300





—

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





21





75





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3,176)



$ (518)



$ (1,497)



$ (5,773)



$ 551

US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$ (3)



$ (266)



$ (9)



$ (113)



$ (552)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Research and development



—





(105)





—





(32)





147

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





—





87





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$ (3)



$ (371)



$ (9)



$ (58)



$ (405)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (3,179)



$ (889)



$ (1,506)



$ (5,831)



$ 146

US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic

$ (0.24)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.21)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.05





0.09





0.06





0.17





0.25

Adjustment for impairment charges



—





—





0.02





0.02





—

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic

$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.04

US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, basic

$ —



$ (0.02)



$ —



$ (0.01)



$ (0.04)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



—





(0.01)





—





—





0.01

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





—





0.01





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, basic

$ —



$ (0.03)



$ —



$ —



$ (0.03)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$ (0.19)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.01

US GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.21)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.05





0.09





0.06





0.17





0.25

Adjustment for impairment charges



—





—





0.02





0.02





—

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, diluted

$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.04

US GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, diluted

$ —



$ (0.02)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.04)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



—





(0.01)





—





—





0.01

Adjustment for restructuring costs



—





—





—





0.01





—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, diluted

$ —



$ (0.03)



$ —



$ —



$ (0.03)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ (0.19)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.01

US GAAP gross margin percentage from continuing operations



(23.3) %



59.1 %



25.9 %



23.5 %



61.1 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



11.4 %



5.6 %



5.1 %



5.8 %



4.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage from continuing operations



(11.9) %



64.7 %



31.0 %



29.3 %



65.9 %

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)



Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q3 2025



Q3 2024



Q2 2025



Q3 2025 to

Q3 2024



Q3 2025 to

Q2 2025

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



47 %



81 %



79 %



(73) %



(67) % Mature products



53 %



17 %



21 %



46 %



40 % Discontinued Operations:







































New products



— %



2 %



— %



(100) %



— % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



47 %



12 %



17 %



88 %



50 % North America



51 %



85 %



80 %



(71) %



(65) % Europe



2 %



2 %



3 %



(61) %



(64) % Discontinued Operations:







































Asia Pacific



— %



— %



— %



(100) %



— % North America



— %



1 %



— %



(100) %



— % Europe



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %

_____________________

(1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP intellectual property, professional services, and QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

