QuickLogic Signs 7-Figure eFPGA IP Contract for GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

28 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is proud to announce its selection by a top-tier Defense Industrial Base company for eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries' 12LP, 12nm low-power process.  IP delivery for this contract is scheduled for the fiscal year 2024.

"QuickLogic has been a trusted supplier of programmable logic for the Defense Industrial Base for over three decades, providing solutions that enable optimized Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) and lower program risk," said Brian Faith CEO of QuickLogic. "We are proud to continue that heritage at the 12nm technology node for this new contract. Leveraging our proprietary Australis IP Generator enables us to quickly target the specific semiconductor foundry and fabrication node that best suits the requirements of the mission." 

For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions, email: [email protected].

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Also from this source

QuickLogic Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Income and Full Year 2023 Non-GAAP Profitability

QuickLogic Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Income and Full Year 2023 Non-GAAP Profitability

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI...
QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

QuickLogic to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.