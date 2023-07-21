QuickLogic to Attend 60th Nuclear and Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC)

QuickLogic Corporation

21 Jul, 2023, 15:27 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 60th annual IEEE Nuclear and Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC) at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center from July 24-28, 2023.

QuickLogic will demonstrate its extensive expertise in programmable logic serving mission-critical applications with radiation-hardened eFPGA IP and FPGA devices over the course of three decades. Central to this innovation are QuickLogic's powerful tools including the eFPGA IP generator named Australis and the open-source software tool, Aurora. Using Australis, QuickLogic delivers customized eFPGA IP blocks in just weeks, significantly reducing typical development time. The Aurora software tools empower eFPGA designers with greater transparency and control over their designs.

Exhibit Dates and Times:

Tuesday, July 25:  7:00 am4:30 pm and 5:30 pm7:30 pm

Wednesday, July 26:  7:00 am - 1:30 pm

Booth: 204

For more details, please visit https://www.nsrec.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

