QuickLogic to Participate at the LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5th at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative, or LHA Investor Relations at quicklogic@lhai.com.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on the company's website at www.quicklogic.com. In addition, a replay will be available for a period of 90 days thereafter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearables and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

CODE: QUIK-G

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

https://www.quicklogic.com

