QuickLogic to Participate in the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Event: 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference



Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019



Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel – Los Angeles



Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the LDMicro conference presentation will be available in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

