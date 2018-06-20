QuickLogic to Present at Sensors Expo and Conference 2018

Who: Sam Massih, Director Product Management

When: Thursday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m.

What: IoT Voice and Sensor Use Cases

This presentation will outline why it is imperative to manage the processing power of the sensor and voice sub-systems in Wearables, Hearables, and other IoT devices. This session focuses on the use case for these IoT devices, their processing needs, and market solutions that can deliver on the promise of lower power to provide extended battery life.

Booth Demonstration

When: Wednesday, June 27, 10am - 6pm and Thursday, June 28, 10am – 4pm

Where: Booth number 1235

What: The QuickAI™ Platform Solution for cognitive sensing at the endpoint will be deployed to sense a smart fan motor fault. SensiML, a leader in sensor data training, analytics and classification building for endpoint applications, will showcase its solution on the QuickAI module and HDK. This solution is easily deployable for industrial use cases which perform predictive maintenance or visual inspection using endpoint IoT devices.

The EOS™ S3 Sensor Processing Platform will be showcasing always-on, always-listening wake-word support with 2-mic beamforming and noise suppression for voice-controlled IoT, Hearable and Wearable applications.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

