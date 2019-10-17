QuickLogic to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1- 888-204-4368; Toll/International: 1-323- 794-2551

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 1297797

Duration: Through November 13, 2019

A webcast of the conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and will be available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

