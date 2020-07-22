QuickLogic to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low-power multicore voice-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs), embedded FPGA (eFPGA), intellectual property (IP), Internet of Things (IoT), and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1- 877-407-0792; Toll/International: 1-201-689-8263

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13706980

Duration: Through August 12, 2020

A webcast of the conference call will be posted at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

