Quickplay Deploys Gray Media's New Streaming Platform -- Powered by Google Cloud AI -- Across 113 Markets, Redefining the Future of Local Media Delivery

Architected by Quickplay and built by Google Cloud, the rollout unifies 1,300 digital touchpoints onto a single cloud-native architecture, delivering hyper-personalized news and entertainment to 37% of US TV households

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NAB Show) - Following on the heels of the deal announced last August to unify Gray Media's (NYSE: GTN) digital footprint, Quickplay today announced the full-scale deployment of Gray Media's next-generation streaming platform. Built with Google Cloud AI, the new platform is now live across Gray's 113 legacy television markets, and soon to be launched across four new markets that recently joined the Gray Media family.

Built on Quickplay's orchestration infrastructure and Google Cloud's unified AI stack, including Vertex AI and Google's Gemini models, the platform consolidates Gray's entire digital footprint — 163 websites, 326 mobile apps and 815 smart TV applications — onto a single data-driven architecture. The integration allows Gray Media to manage 1,300 digital touchpoints with real-time viewer intelligence, delivering hyper-local news and entertainment to 37% of US TV households with unprecedented speed. The integrated operation is now running 269 live channels under centralized management and 123 FAST channels active across Amazon Prime, FireTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Vizio.

"Our vision to transform the local news experience has taken a step forward today," said Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO, Gray Media. "Our collaboration with Quickplay and Google Cloud has enabled us to not just build but scale a platform that empowers our local newsrooms and provides our viewers with a truly next-generation experience. With well over 1,000 digital touchpoints and 123 FAST channels now active, we are leading the charge in AI-powered streaming innovation – redefining the delivery of tailored local content to our viewers on every screen they own."

To manage the complexity of 1,300+ digital touchpoints at scale, Gray has implemented Quickplay's orchestration layer, providing a cohesive framework that seamlessly integrates live channel management, content scheduling, ad insertion and distribution into a single automated workflow, driving greater operational agility and efficiency.

Early data from the rollout shows that moving to this unified, AI-driven cloud platform is already delivering significant business value, including:

Lower costs : Consolidating hundreds of separate systems into one cloud platform has significantly reduced infrastructure spending.

: Consolidating hundreds of separate systems into one cloud platform has significantly reduced infrastructure spending. Higher engagement: Personalized content recommendations are keeping viewers watching for longer.

Personalized content recommendations are keeping viewers watching for longer. Faster news delivery: Newsrooms can now get breaking stories to the public twice as fast as before.

Newsrooms can now get breaking stories to the public twice as fast as before. Greater ad value: Precision targeting has increased the value and efficiency of Gray's advertising slots.

The platform is built on two primary pillars designed to bridge the gap between traditional broadcast and digital-first streaming. Quickplay acts as the operating system, organizing video and data into one orchestrated flow. Google Cloud AI provides the intelligence and global reach to power Gray's 113+ markets.

Quickplay:

Unified management at scale: Quickplay provides a single, AI-ready orchestration layer that handles 269 live channels simultaneously, ensuring that high-quality video never lags for the end viewer. This centralized control allows Gray to manage its entire digital footprint through one interface.

Quickplay provides a single, AI-ready orchestration layer that handles 269 live channels simultaneously, ensuring that high-quality video never lags for the end viewer. This centralized control allows Gray to manage its entire digital footprint through one interface. Seamless, broadcast-quality transitions: By leveraging LiveOps and Digital Scheduling, the platform manages the switch between shows and commercials with frame-accurate timing. This ensures that the streaming experience feels as smooth as traditional television while enabling the modern, addressable advertising necessary to drive digital revenue.

By leveraging LiveOps and Digital Scheduling, the platform manages the switch between shows and commercials with frame-accurate timing. This ensures that the streaming experience feels as smooth as traditional television while enabling the modern, addressable advertising necessary to drive digital revenue. Rapid market expansion: The architecture allows Gray to quickly launch and distribute content across 815 distinct smart TV applications and 123 FAST channels, allowing Gray to easily grow its audience.

"Gray Media is one of the largest local broadcast operations in the country, and deploying a unified infrastructure across 113+markets was not a simple integration," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "But this is what Quickplay's content to value operating system was built to do. And the deployment is only the starting point – our goal is to set operators up for what comes next. That means an architecture that is ready to optimize AI at every layer and open to publishing endpoints that do not exist yet."

Google Cloud:

Hyper-personalization at scale: Using Vertex AI, the platform understands viewer intent in real-time, delivering tailored content discovery that keeps audiences engaged longer.

Using Vertex AI, the platform understands viewer intent in real-time, delivering tailored content discovery that keeps audiences engaged longer. Operational intelligence: BigQuery enables Gray to analyze viewership patterns across 1,300+ touchpoints. This turns raw data into immediate programming and business strategies. This helps Gray's leadership see exactly what is trending across 113+ markets instantly, so they can make better business decisions.

BigQuery enables Gray to analyze viewership patterns across 1,300+ touchpoints. This turns raw data into immediate programming and business strategies. This helps Gray's leadership see exactly what is trending across 113+ markets instantly, so they can make better business decisions. High-fidelity delivery and monetization: By integrating Media CDN with Google Ad Manager's Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), Gray is able to handle ads and videos in the same system, which removes the delays and glitches often caused by using outside ad companies. This allows Gray to deliver personalized ads directly into the stream to maximize revenue without operational overhead or latency.

"This isn't just a migration; it's an AI-driven reimagining of the local media business model," said Albert Lai, global director of Strategic Industries, Telco, Media and Technology, Google Cloud. "By unifying their footprint on our AI and data platform, Gray Media has become a dynamic, data-driven enterprise. The scale of this rollout proves that when a media leader innovates with Quickplay's agility and Google scale, you create a new gold standard for ROI in the streaming era."

Over the next quarter, Quickplay will deploy the next phase of capabilities across Gray's platform, including:

A Next-Gen application interface (a ground-up redesign)

Native Mobile Verticalization

AI-Embedded Shorts Creation

Live Clipping with Ad-Marker Preservation

Hybrid Hyper-Personalization (Content- and User-based recommendations)

Precision Interactive Player Controls and Picture-in-Picture

Dynamic Bitrate Adaptation

Cross-Platform Universal Search

Advanced Stream Monitoring & Tracking

About Quickplay:

Quickplay is the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, connecting every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to monetization. By applying intelligence where it drives measurable impact, Quickplay enables broadcasters, sports operators, streamers, and creators to turn their catalogs into revenue. Quickplay powers 2.5 billion streaming minutes per month, with 5 billion ad impressions served and 99.999% streaming uptime.

Quickplay was founded by four innovators with deep media and entertainment technology experience from AT&T, McKinsey and Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Headquartered in Toronto, the company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Quickplay

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SOURCE Quickplay