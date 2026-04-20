Visible Things Supercharges the Superfan Economy with Quickplay's AI Studio and Content to Value Operating System

Partnership serves up what superfans crave, at scale and speed

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay, the Content to Value Operating System, and Visible Things, the creator-driven platform redefining how talent connects with their most passionate audiences, today announced a partnership to leverage Quickplay's Content to Value Operating System and deploy AI Studio across the Visible Things' infrastructure.

Since launching in February 2026, Visible Things has disrupted both the traditional TV and fandom experiences by redefining how celebrities, brands and creators can directly connect with audiences. As its first talent partner, Valerie Bertinelli helped prove the model's early demand: her "Valerie's Place" digital home generated tens of thousands of pre-launch sign-ups in its first week alone. The momentum underscores that in today's creator economy, a dedicated superfan experience is no longer a nice-to-have, it is essential.

Quickplay's Content to Value Operating System provides a proven foundation on top of the existing Visible Things infrastructure - adding layers of intelligence and orchestration. AI Studio is a generative AI platform that empowers media companies to easily transform content libraries into high-impact, social-ready short-form content. With these advancements, Visible Things can create new monetization and engagement opportunities for legacy content by capitalizing on trending cultural or news moments with scale and speed.

With Quickplay, Visible Things can turn its catalog of original content into a structured, tagged, and searchable asset library through AI-powered metadata enrichment and moment identification. It also automatically converts long-form content into platform-ready vertical clips. What once took days now goes live in minutes. For example, Quickplay identifies social signals and trending topics in real-time, provides Visible Things with contextual insights about the trend, then connects them to relevant clips or moments within their catalog. In true creator economy fashion, this enables Visible Things to transform seemingly unrelated trends into a brand experience.

"For decades, talent has been asked to create content and to build audiences on platforms they don'town, with business models that can change overnight," said Billy Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO, Visible Things. "Visible Things was built to give creators and celebrities the power to own their libraries, their community, and their fan relationships. Quickplay AI Studio allows us to be able to deliver content at scale so we can continue meeting the growing demand from our audiences."

Quickplay AI Studio is a production-ready, in-market platform with proven results. Its core capabilities—AI metadata enrichment, moment identification, smart verticalization, and multi-platform publishing flexibility—were purpose-built to solve the real operational challenges that content owners face: metadata blind spots, time-intensive manual clipping, disjointed workflows, and the complexity of optimizing assets across owned-and-operated platforms, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and others simultaneously.

For Visible Things, that translates into a marketing engine that scales cost-effectively, fueled by social signals, trending topics, and moments-level search that makes every asset in the catalog immediately discoverable and monetizable.

"The creator economy has forever transformed audience engagement, and the content owners who will win are those who understand and embrace this watershed moment," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "Visible Things understood that from day one. By deploying AI Studio across their infrastructure, they now have the ability to tap into their entire catalog with intelligence, surface the moments that matter, and get them in front of superfans with a velocity that simply wasn't possible before. This is AI that delivers real ROI – not just hype."

To schedule a demo of AI Studio, email [email protected].

About Quickplay:

Quickplay is the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, connecting every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to monetization. By applying intelligence where it drives measurable impact, Quickplay enables broadcasters, sports operators, streamers, and creators to turn their catalogs into revenue. Quickplay powers 2.5 billion streaming minutes per month, with 5 billion ad impressions served and 99.999% streaming uptime. Quickplay was founded by four innovators with deep media and entertainment technology experience from AT&T, McKinsey and Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Headquartered in Toronto, the company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Quickplay

[email protected]

+1 917 731 5734

SOURCE Quickplay