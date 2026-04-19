Quickplay's Triple Play of New Customers, Products and Partnerships Set to Dominate NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (2026 NAB Show) - Quickplay, the Content to Value Operating System, today unveiled a broad array of company news including: an AI-enriched solution that identifies social signals and trending topics, and connects them to relevant content within minutes; transformative customer deployments; and powerful industry research and partnerships.

Debuting at NAB, Social Signals is a new technology within Quickplay AI Studio that identifies trending cultural moments and matches them with high-value content assets to automatically generate social-ready clips and posts. By combining external trend data with performance insights from owned channels, Social Signals enables content teams to move from insight to publishing in minutes, rather than days.

Social Signals is a key part of Quickplay's AI Studio Solution, which includes metadata enrichment, moment detection, smart verticalization and multi-platform publishing. Its Smart Verticalizer uses multimodal AI and action tracking to intelligently reframe video –preserving key visual elements such as faces, gameplay and on-screen graphics – to maintain broadcast-quality standards across short-form formats. The company has also partnered with Visible Things, the creator-driven platform to deploy the first implementation of Social Signals across the Visible Things infrastructure.

Quickplay further announced it has gone live with Gray Media (NYSE: GTN)'s new streaming experience, which included consolidating 1,300 digital touchpoint, including 163 websites, 326 mobile apps and 815 CTV apps onto a single data-driven platform powered by Quickplay and Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The system now manages 269 live channels and 123 FAST channels across Amazon Prime Video, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Fire TV, delivering hyper-local content to 37% of U.S. TV households.

Quickplay also announced the cloud-native transformation of Television New Zealand's streaming platform, TVNZ+. Completed in 12 months, Quickplay replaced a fragmented ecosystem of six+ vendors across UI/UX, content management, video processing, advertising and analytics with a single, unified platform. The team at TVNZ also named Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN) as its preferred cloud platform for the transformation, further increasing efficiencies and lowering costs by consolidating onto a single cloud vendor. The technology overhaul will drive unprecedented innovation and efficiency for TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned broadcaster, which reaches over two million New Zealanders daily.

"Broadcasters don't need another point solution. They need an AI-enabled operating system that turns content into measurable outcomes," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Quickplay. "At NAB, we're showing how to bring cultural moments, content catalogs and distribution workflows together to create engaging and revenue opportunities in real time."

In partnership with Caretta Research, Quickplay will also release new research, "The Broadcaster Revolution Will Not Be Televised," highlighting a critical bottleneck in the industry: North American broadcasters spend approximately 75% of their time on technical workflows, leaving only 25% for content creation. The report outlines how automated workflows and unified operations can help broadcasters meet the growing demand for short-form video while maintaining editorial quality and accelerating monetization.

Additionally, Quickplay has joined NAB PILOT, a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technologies and cultivating new media opportunities. As a part of this group, Quickplay is expanding its collaboration with broadcasters to redefine how value is derived from content.

Quickplay at NAB 2026:

Paul Pastor, Jordan Bartow, and Peter Tanner of Quickplay, and Albert Lai of Google Cloud will be on a panel: An Audience of One: How Gray Media + Google Cloud + Quickplay are Using AI and Cloud OTT to Personalize Local News, Enable User-Generated Content, Engage Younger Viewers, and Unlock New Revenue for Broadcasters. Central Hall Stage, Monday, April 20 at 4:15p PT

At the NAB Streaming Summit TVNZ's Chief Digital Officer, Rob Hutchinson, will present "How TVNZ+ Built a Co-Viewing Product" on Tuesday, April 21 at 11:30 AM PT.

Live Demonstrations: See Quickplay technology in action at AWS, GCP, TwelveLabs and the Encore. To book a meeting, email [email protected]

About Quickplay:

Quickplay is the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, connecting every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to monetization. By applying intelligence where it drives measurable impact, Quickplay enables broadcasters, sports operators, streamers, and creators to turn their catalogs into revenue. Quickplay powers 2.5 billion streaming minutes per month, with 5 billion ad impressions served and 99.999% streaming uptime.

Quickplay was founded by four innovators with deep media and entertainment technology experience from AT&T, McKinsey and Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Headquartered in Toronto, the company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Quickplay

[email protected]

+1 917-731-5734

SOURCE Quickplay