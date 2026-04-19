Television New Zealand Partners with Quickplay to Fully Transform Their OTT Platform, Evolving the Broadcaster into a World-Class Digital Platform

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and TORONTO, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay today announced that it has designed and implemented a comprehensive, cloud-native transformation of the Television New Zealand's streaming platform, TVNZ+. The landmark project has been built on a new operating system, offering a suite of new services and leveraging AI tools to provide a more personalized experience for viewers. The technology overhaul will drive unprecedented innovation and efficiency for TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned broadcaster, which reaches over two million New Zealanders daily.

Completed in just 12 months, Quickplay replaced a fragmented ecosystem of six+ vendors across UI/UX, content management, video processing, advertising and analytics with a single, unified platform. The team at TVNZ also named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud platform for the transformation, further increasing efficiencies and lowering costs by consolidating onto a single cloud vendor. Quickplay is available in AWS Marketplace and recently joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program; the TVNZ project marks the first full-scale transformation delivered through the Quickplay AWS partnership.

"At TVNZ our ambition is clear: to be New Zealand's number one streaming platform for entertainment, sport and trusted news. TVNZ+ already stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global streamers in our market, but standing still is not an option. To reach more Kiwis than anyone else in an increasingly digital world we knew we needed to make a step change. said Rob Hutchinson, Chief Digital Officer, TVNZ. "Working in lockstep with Quickplay we're delivering something genuinely transformative – and at rapid pace. We've simplified our technology stack, reduced complexity and built a platform that lets us move faster and innovate harder. Every efficiency we unlock behind the scenes means a richer experience for New Zealand audiences."

Key Innovations include:

A Co-viewing capability: As a predominantly free-to-air broadcaster, advertising is of immense importance to TVNZ. Over 70% of TVNZ+ viewing happens over Connected TVs, where multiple people watch together. With this new feature, TVNZ can pass co-viewer data to the ad stack in real time, enabling them to put each ad into context based on what's being watched and who's watching.

As a predominantly free-to-air broadcaster, advertising is of immense importance to TVNZ. Over 70% of TVNZ+ viewing happens over Connected TVs, where multiple people watch together. With this new feature, TVNZ can pass co-viewer data to the ad stack in real time, enabling them to put each ad into context based on what's being watched and who's watching. A unified Live Operations console with "Red Button" Live Ad Insertion: A new, streamlined console, powered by AWS Elemental Media Services, allows TVNZ to manage live channels and events with ad marker insertion via a single interface.

A new, streamlined console, powered by AWS Elemental Media Services, allows TVNZ to manage live channels and events with ad marker insertion via a single interface. Deep CTV Integration : This feature allows TVNZ content to be surfaced to viewers outside of the TVNZ+ app, directly within the CTV homepage.

: This feature allows TVNZ content to be surfaced to viewers outside of the TVNZ+ app, directly within the CTV homepage. Consolidated Operations: Quickplay's platform replaces existing systems for video CMS, live operations, UI, and data analytics.

Quickplay's platform replaces existing systems for video CMS, live operations, UI, and data analytics. Scaling with Cloud: Migrated to a robust AWS cloud infrastructure to support significant concurrent viewership for a range of programs and events, such as the evening news and upcoming World Cup coverage. The live streaming of channels, sports and ad insertion on live TV and VOD is built on AWS Elemental Media Services and integrates Amazon Cloudfront (CDN).

Migrated to a robust AWS cloud infrastructure to support significant concurrent viewership for a range of programs and events, such as the evening news and upcoming World Cup coverage. The live streaming of channels, sports and ad insertion on live TV and VOD is built on AWS Elemental Media Services and integrates Amazon Cloudfront (CDN). Enhanced Monetization: The system includes sophisticated ad-funded (AVOD) features, including sponsored rails, carousels, and pause-ad functionality to maximize revenue.

The system includes sophisticated ad-funded (AVOD) features, including sponsored rails, carousels, and pause-ad functionality to maximize revenue. Future-Ready Architecture: The platform integrates Evergent for advanced user management and billing, enabling TVNZ to introduce premium paid content and events for the first time.

"TVNZ has become a powerhouse of innovation, which is particularly unique for the public broadcast segment. They knew that to deliver what their viewers were after, they had to transition to a streamlined, high-performance platform," said Goutham Vinjamuri, COO of Quickplay. "With that in mind, we built TVNZ a content-to-value operating system that offers their viewers what they want and makes their content library commercially liquid. This evolution illustrates that when you connect a trusted brand to a native-AI ecosystem, you don't just survive the digital shift – you lead it."

At The NAB Streaming Summit, TVNZ's Rob Hutchinson will talk about the powerful features of this brand new platform when he presents "How TVNZ+ Built a Co-Viewing Product that Turns Additional Viewers into Traditional Reach" on Tuesday, April 21 at 11:30am PT.

To schedule a meeting with Quickplay at NAB, email [email protected].

About TVNZ

TVNZ (Te Reo Tātaki) is New Zealand's national broadcaster. We're at the heart of the moments that matter to Aotearoa, reaching more than 2 million Kiwis through broadcast channels TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE and online platform, TVNZ+. Our purpose is to inspire conversations that shape our nation and enrich the lives of all New Zealanders - connecting Kiwis through trusted journalism, live sport, and world-class entertainment. Every day, across every screen, we reflect who we are and imagine who we might be with stories that inform, challenge, and engage. Visit us at tvnz.co.nz.

About Quickplay:

Quickplay is the Content to Value Operating System for media and entertainment, connecting every stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to monetization. By applying intelligence where it drives measurable impact, Quickplay enables broadcasters, sports operators, streamers, and creators to turn their catalogs into revenue. Quickplay powers 2.5 billion streaming minutes per month, with 5 billion ad impressions served and 99.999% streaming uptime. Quickplay was founded by four innovators with deep media and entertainment technology experience from AT&T, McKinsey and Company, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Headquartered in Toronto, the company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, and throughout Europe. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

Media Contacts:

Emily Amey for TVNZ

[email protected]

Breakaway Communications for Quickplay

[email protected]

+1 917 731 5734

SOURCE Quickplay