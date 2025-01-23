Quiddity Engineering Announces Regional Expansion into Florida

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm, is excited to announce the opening of two new offices in Lakeland and Tampa, Florida, respectively. These moves mark Quiddity's first offices in the state and are a significant step in expanding the firm's footprint into Florida. The Florida offices will initially focus on providing full-service civil engineering services, particularly for land development and master-planned communities, to meet the increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions in the state. Over time, Quiddity plans to expand its full suite of services to meet the diverse needs of Florida's robust market.

Until now, Quiddity has served clients from office locations across Texas where the company was founded in 1976. Florida's drainage and groundwater conditions are similar to those in Texas, particularly in coastal cities like Houston where the company's headquarters are located, making Quiddity well-positioned to apply its proven expertise in the Lakeland and Tampa regions.

This expansion aligns with Quiddity's ongoing commitment to organic growth, where each team member has a direct stake in the company's success. Clayton Black, CEO of Quiddity Engineering, emphasized the company's collaborative, ownership-driven culture: "At Quiddity, our team members bring an entrepreneurial spirit to every project, and our expansion into Florida is an opportunity to extend our full-service, client-focused approach to a new market. Both Lakeland and Tampa are home to several large-scale master-planned communities that mirror the types of projects we've successfully executed in Texas. We are eager to bring our expertise to this region and deliver the same high-quality results that Quiddity is known for."

By providing full-service, in-house solutions and controlling every phase of a project—from feasibility studies to construction—Quiddity reduces handoffs, tightens control over quality and timelines, and enables faster decision-making. Sustainability is built into every step of the process, helping clients avoid costly retrofits and ensuring that infrastructure is both resilient and economically sustainable for the long term.

In the coming months, Quiddity will also introduce its award-winning internship program to students at nearby universities. In Texas, the company has been consistently recognized as a Top Place to Work as its team members advance their careers while positively impacting the communities they serve.

"To expand into Florida is an exciting milestone for Quiddity," said Black. "This move not only provides growth opportunities for our team but also allows us to bring our unique, full-service approach to a region that mirrors the challenges and opportunities we've successfully navigated in Texas. Our entry into Florida is more than just geographic growth—it's about enhancing communities with resilient infrastructure while building strong, lasting relationships with our clients."

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Our ever-growing team of over 650 team members is dedicated to providing high-quality deliverables for our clients and our neighbors where we live, work, and play. From multi-family housing and master-planned communities, to wastewater treatment and highway design, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering