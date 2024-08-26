Quiddity Engineering Appoints David Kochalka as General Manager for North Texas Region

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering is excited to announce the appointment of David Kochalka as General Manager for its North Texas region. David brings over 27 years of experience in the consulting engineering industry. His extensive engineering experience includes site civil design, land development, real estate entitlements, public involvement, transportation planning and design, hydraulic analysis, and structural design for both private and public entities. His background will play a pivotal role in strengthening Quiddity's leadership and operational focus in North Texas.

David's career includes leadership roles in top engineering firms and development companies. Prior to joining Quiddity, David served as President of Medica Development, LLC, where he led the development of hospital facilities from concept through construction. Before Medica Development, David spent over 22 years at Kimley-Horn & Associates, where he served as Vice President in the Frisco office.

Davis has an extensive background in delivering public infrastructure and land development projects in the North Texas region, and he has served in the region for his entire career. In his role as General Manager of Quiddity's North Texas region David will help to drive project delivery, customer service, and the mentorship and development of Quiddity's growing team.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to the Quiddity team. Dave has served the Dallas and Fort Worth markets for his entire career, and we are looking forward to the energy and expertise he will bring to our team. Even better still, Dave is a great fit for the Quiddity culture. I am excited to see the positive impact he will have on our local teams, and the value he will help deliver to our customers and communities we serve," said Clayton Black, President and Chief Executive Officer at Quiddity Engineering.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an ENR Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private sector land and site development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 650 employees in 10 offices across Texas. From master-planned communities, multi-family, retail, commercial and industrial warehouse developments to water treatment and transmission, drainage improvement, and roadway and highway design, Quiddity has been building community for almost 50 years. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

