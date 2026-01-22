Quiddity Engineering Hires Ken Rogers, PE, CFM, as Vice President, Public Infrastructure, in its San Antonio Office

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering is excited to announce that Ken Rogers, PE, CFM, has joined the firm as a Vice President in its fast-growing Public Infrastructure practice. With 25 years of experience performing complex drainage and roadway design plus delivering PS&E packages to clients across the State of Texas, Ken bolsters Quiddity's exceptional team of solutions-oriented professionals.

Ken Rogers, PE, CFM

As Vice President, Ken works out of the company's San Antonio office and will lead the development and expansion of Quiddity's Public Infrastructure practice in Texas. His work focuses on stormwater flood control, municipal street design, recreational shared-use paths, and major highway transportation projects, with an emphasis on serving the Texas Department of Transportation and other entities that prioritize multimodal transportation and safety initiatives. In addition to collaborating with multi-disciplinary design engineers, Ken's role includes management, marketing, stakeholder coordination and team performance, all while meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

"For a long time, Ken has led his teams with innovation, quality, and an emphasis on safety," said Kevin Krahn, Quiddity's Chief Public Markets Officer. "He has proven to be proactive, highly proficient and technically excellent. We are thrilled to welcome and congratulate him on his new role at Quiddity."

In his nearly three-decade-long career, Ken has proven himself to be adept at navigating constantly changing client needs and priorities. He has provided oversight and expertise while championing a culture of continuous improvement and uncompromising excellence for a wide variety of civil engineering projects.

Ken has a B.S. degree in Construction Engineering from Texas Tech University and an M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is a registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Floodplain Manager. Please congratulate and connect with Ken on LinkedIn or reach out to him via email ([email protected])

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 11 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

